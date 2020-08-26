Analyst Best Overview on These Stocks: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE:RDS.A), Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA)

On Tuesday, Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), lost -0.29% to $62.56.

Comcast Corporation declared it has named Robert L. Eatroff Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Development and Strategy. He will join Comcast in January 2016 from Morgan Stanley in New York where he was Managing Director and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions for the Americas. He will report to Michael J. Cavanagh, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Comcast Corporation.

Mr. Eatroff will succeed Alexander D. Evans who will join Michael J. Angelakis, former Chief Financial Officer of Comcast, in January 2016 at the new planned company Mr. Angelakis formed in partnership with Comcast that will focus on investing in and operating growth-oriented companies. He also succeeds Bob Pick, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, who is retiring at year-end and will consult for the company on special projects.

“I’d like to thank Bob Pick for his more than 26 years of service and all he has done for Comcast as we have achieved stunning growth during his tenure,” said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Comcast Corporation. “With Alex Evans remaining within the Comcast family and Bob Eatroff joining us, we’re in a great position to continue that growth and pursue exciting new opportunities.”

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand name.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE:RDS.A), inclined 1.97% to $54.74, during its last trading session.

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Shell) (RDS-A)(RDS-B) recently presents a planned update to shareholders and investors in London. Speaking at the presentation, Shells CEO Ben van Beurden will say:

Low oil prices are driving noteworthy changes in our industry. I am determined that Shell will be at the forefront of that, and emerge as a more focused and more competitive company as a result.

Reorganizing Upstream to improvement accountability for performance

Shell is announcing a new, simpler upstream organization that reflects recent changes in the companys portfolio, facilitates our planning for the integration of BG post-completion of the recommended combination and that will facilitate subsequent streamlining of the portfolio. The changes will come into effect on January 1, 2016.

Integrated Gas, which has grown into a business that generated over the last 3 years on average $11 billion cash flow-per-year from around $2 billion in 2009, will be established as a stand-alone organization in a move that reflects both its enlarged scale and investment potential. It will be led by Maarten Wetselaar, who will become Integrated Gas Director and a member of the executive committee.

A new Upstream organization will span Shells world-wide conventional oil and gas businesses. It will be led by the current Upstream International Director, Andrew Brown. Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an independent oil and gas company worldwide. It operates through Upstream and Downstream segments. The company explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and trades natural gas; extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil; and generates electricity from wind energy.

Finally, Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), ended its last trade with 1.36% gain, and closed at $31.28.

Fox Networks Group is a primary operating unit of 21st Century Fox (FOXA) and comprises of Fox Television Group (FTG), which comprises Fox Broadcasting Company (FOX) and 20th Century Fox Television; FOX Sports Media Group, the company’s national and regional programming services; FOX International Channels; and Fox Networks Engineering & Operations.

Fox Networks Group, declared that for the first time, viewers of premium streaming TV destination Hulu will have the option to choose engagement ads when they watch Fox content.

The engagement ads are powered by technology from true[X], a partner of 21st Century Fox. The viewers select a 30-second ad instead of 2 minutes and 30 seconds of traditional interruptive ads. The engagement advertising technology is superior to traditional digital advertising because it’s 100% viewable, 100% bot-free, and guarantees the full attention of the viewer. This continues Fox’s push to reduce ad clutter and interruptive advertising overall.

“Its always great to be working with leading industry partners like Hulu that share our dedication to viewer experience,” said Joe Marchese, President, Advanced Advertising Products at Fox Networks Group and founder of true[X]. “Digital video is an on-demand, non-linear medium, and having an ad format that fits this experience is a win for advertisers, publishers, and viewers alike.”

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments.

You may also like

Partnership News Overview: Microsoft Corporation (…Latest Active Stories For Investors: Facebook Inc …Most Active Stocks Stories For investors: National…Investors Focused Stocks: National Bank of Greece …Remarkable Stocks News Analysis: Intrexon Corp (NY…Remarkable Stocks News Update: Universal Insurance…Remarkable Stocks News Review: United Technologies…Hottest Stocks Now: Texas Instruments Incorporated…Most Active Stocks Now: UniPixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL)…