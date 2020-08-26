Active Stocks to Track: Alcoa (NYSE:AA), LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT)

On Friday, Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA)s shares inclined 0.50% to $9.14.

Alcoa Inc (AA) offered 17.10% EPS for prior five years. The company has 3.80% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 3.30%. The company has $11.97 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 62.60%. Its price to book ratio was 0.93. Volatility of the stock was 2.93% for the week while for the month booked as 4.26%.

Alcoa Inc. (Alcoa) is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates in four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions. Its products, which comprise aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used in aircraft, automobiles, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, oil and gas, defense, consumer electronics, and industrial applications across the world.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO)s shares dropped -8.57% to $28.92.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) has beta value of 1.37. The company has the market capitalization of $3.27 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 3.10% while its return on equity ratio was 5.10%. ATR value of company was 1.00 while stock volatility for week was 3.15% while for month was 2.60%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -0.59.

Lasalle Hotel Properties is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury full-service hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT)s shares surged 1.67% to $21.87.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (USA) (POT) has market value of $18.29 billion while its EPS was booked as $1.81 in the last 12 months. The stock has 834.95 million shares outstanding while 81.40% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 39.10% while net profit margin was 21.80%. Beta value of the company was 1.01; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc is a fertilizer company. The Company operates in three business segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company owns and operates five potash operations in Saskatchewan and one in New Brunswick.

