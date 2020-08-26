Active Stocks on the Move: Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL), Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC), Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

On Friday, Shares of Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL), gained 4.30% to $6.79.

Vital Therapies, offered an update on its clinical development program. The Company also declared an employee retention program and the date of its forthcoming third quarter 2015 financial results conference call and webcast.

Briefing Document for Projected VTL-308 Phase 3 Trial Presented to FDA

The Company has presented a briefing document counting a draft trial protocol to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the forthcoming Type C written response meeting, from which the Company anticipates feedback by year end. This trial, to be known as VTL-308, is similar to the failed VTI-208 trial, but incorporates changes based on the promising subset data from VTI-208.

The projected design excludes subjects aged 50 years or older and those with a MELD of 30 or higher. Considering the three components of MELD, subjects are also excluded with creatinine of 1.3 mg/dL or above, which limits kidney dysfunction, and international normalized ratio (INR) above 2.5, which limits blood coagulopathy. The third MELD component, bilirubin, has been raised to a minimum of 16 mg/dL to ensure that liver dysfunction is a major contributor to MELD.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal bio-artificial liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patient’s own liver to regenerate to a healthy state, or to stabilize the patient until transplant.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC), inclined -1.84% to $61.74, during its last trading session.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, stated third quarter 2015 financial results and offered updated guidance for the full year 2015.

Third quarter 2015 highlights:

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $51.7 million.

Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.82, up from $0.81 in the third quarter of 2014.

North America contract sales, not taking into account residential sales, were $142.8 million.

Company adjusted development margin was 21.2 percent and North America adjusted development margin was 23.1 percent.

Resort administration and other services revenues net of expenses totaled $26.4 million, up $3.3 million from the third quarter of 2014.

Rental revenues net of expenses totaled $13.5 million, up $2.5 million from the third quarter of 2014.

During the third quarter of 2015, the company repurchased $39.9 million of its common stock, bringing total 2015 repurchases through the end of the third quarter to $106.1 million.

In August 2015, the company accomplished a securitization of $264 million of vacation ownership notes receivable at a blended borrowing rate of 2.56 percent, generating gross proceeds of $255 million.

Third quarter 2015 net income was $21.6 million, or $0.67 diluted EPS, contrast to net income of $25.6 million, or $0.75 diluted EPS, in the third quarter of 2014. Company development margin was 17.8 percent and North America development margin was 20.0 percent in the third quarter of 2015.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

Finally, Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), ended its last trade with 1.52% gain, and closed at $122.61.

Boston Properties, declared that it will release financial results for the Third Quarter on Thursday, October 29, 2015 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio web cast, both open to the general public, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Friday, October 30, 2015 to discuss the financial results of the Third Quarter and provide a Company update.

Boston Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), together with its auxiliaries, engages in the ownership and development of office properties. Its properties are located in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; midtown Manhattan, New York; San Francisco, California; and Princeton, New Jersey.

