Active Stocks News Recap: Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE), Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL), Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ)

On Tuesday, Shares of Alcoa Inc (NYSE:AA), lost -1.25% to $9.47.

The Board of Directors of Alcoa declared (a) a quarterly common stock dividend of 3 cents per share payable November 25, 2015 to holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on November 6, 2015; and (b) a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on Alcoa’s $3.75 cumulative preferred stock (“Class A Stock”) payable January 1, 2016 to holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on December 11, 2015.

Alcoa Inc. (Alcoa) is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates in four segments: Alumina, Primary Metals, Global Rolled Products, and Engineered Products and Solutions. Its products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used in aircraft, automobiles, commercial transportation, packaging, building and construction, oil and gas, defense, consumer electronics, and industrial applications across the world.

Shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE), declined -7.44% to $18.78, during its last trading session.

Energy Transfer Equity and The Williams Companies, declared a business combination transaction valued at about $37.7 billion, counting the assumption of debt and other liabilities. This declaration follows the termination of the formerly agreed merger agreement between WMB and Williams Partners L.P. (“WPZ”). The business combination between ETE and WMB was approved by the Boards of Directors of both entities. The combination will create the third largest energy franchise in North America and one of the five largest global energy companies. The combination will also benefit customers by enabling further investments in capital projects and efficiencies that would not be achievable absent the transaction.

Under the terms of the transaction, Energy Transfer Corp LP (“ETC”), an associate of ETE, will acquire Williams at an implied current price of $43.50 per Williams share. Williams’ stockholders will have the right to elect to receive as merger consideration either ETC common shares, which would be publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol “ETC”, and / or cash. Elections to receive ETC common shares and cash will be subject to proration. Cash elections will be prorated to the extent they exceed $6.05 billion in the aggregate and stock elections will be prorated to the extent the full $6.05 billion cash pool is not utilized. Williams stockholders electing to receive stock consideration will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.8716 ETC common shares for each share of WMB common stock, before giving effect to proration. If all Williams’ stockholders elect to receive all cash or all stock, then each share of Williams common stock would receive $8.00 in cash and 1.5274 ETC common shares. In addition, WMB stockholders will be entitled to a special one-time dividend of $0.10 per WMB share to be paid right away before the closing of the transaction. The special one-time dividend is in addition to the regularly planned WMB dividends to be paid before closing.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) is a limited partnership company. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. directly and indirectly owns equity interests in ETP and Regency, both of which are master limited partnerships engaged in diversified energy-related services.

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL), declined -2.59% to $39.80, during its last trading session.

Mylan declared the U.S. launch of Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg and 9 mg, the generic version of Janssens Invega®. Mylan received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for this product, which is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults and adolescents (12 – 17 years of age) in addition to schizoaffective disorder as monotherapy and as an adjunct to mood stabilizers and/or antidepressants in adults.

Paliperidone Extended-Release Tablets 1.5 mg, 3 mg, 6 mg and 9 mg, had U.S. sales of about $606.2 million for the 12 months ending June 30, 2015, according to IMS Health.

Presently, Mylan has 260 ANDAs pending FDA approval representing $98.7 billion in annual brand sales, according to IMS Health. Fifty of these pending ANDAs are potential first-to-file opportunities, representing $33.4 billion in annual brand sales, for the 12 months ending December 31, 2014, according to IMS Health.

Mylan N.V., formerly Mylan Inc., is a global pharmaceutical company, which develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceuticals. Mylan operates in two segments: Generics and Specialty.

Finally, Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE:HPQ), ended its last trade with 0.37% gain, and closed at $24.66.

Hewlett-Packard Company unveiled its newest PCs from the companys Elite product family, counting the HP EliteBook 705 series the thinnest and lightest notebooks in their class stylish All-in-Ones (AiOs), and updates to its entire desktop line featuring the worlds smallest business-class desktop.

Among the solutions HP declared recently:

The worlds thinnest and lightest mainstream business-class notebooks1, the HP EliteBook 705 G3 series delivers the style and reliability that recentlys design-conscious workforce is looking for.

Featuring two firsts for HP integrated wireless charging built into the stand2 and an AiO fingerprint reader3 the HP EliteOne 705 and 800 G2 AiOs are redesigned with new materials to be sleeker and thinner than the previous generation, ideal for more modern workspaces.

The worlds smallest business-class desktop4, the HP EliteDesk 705 and 800 G2 Desktop Mini has the power and security of a traditionally sized desktop.

Now with an HP exclusive Intel Unite Skype for Business Plugin5, the new HP Partnership PC G2 with Intel® Unite™ Software offers quick and intuitive Skype meeting starts with audio conferencing and document sharing.

The industrys first self-healing BIOS-level protection, HP Sure Start is now available across the entire forthcoming Elite portfolio counting desktops and AiOs for the first time for built-in device protection.

Hewlett-Packard Company is a global provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors.

