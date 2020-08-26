Active Stocks in the Spotlight: American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Endo International, (NASDAQ:ENDP), Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

On Friday, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)s shares declined -0.70% to $45.67.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) is currently valued at $30.68 billion. The company has 678.29 million shares outstanding and 73.80% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 0.73 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as -8.65. The company exchanged hands with 20.28 million shares as compared to its average daily volume of 10.64 million shares.

American Airlines Group, stated its third quarter 2015 results.

Stated record quarterly net profit of $1.9 billion not taking into account net special charges, a 54 percent improvement as compared to the third quarter 2014. This is the highest quarterly profit in the Companys history

Stated quarterly GAAP net profit of $1.7 billion, an 80 percent improvement as compared to last years third quarter

Repurchased $1.56 billion of common stock, or 38.4 million shares, during the third quarter and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program to be accomplished by the end of 2016

Passed a critical merger milestone earlier this week by successfully integrating its passenger reservations system with no operational impact.

American Airlines Group Inc. is a holding company and its wholly-owned auxiliaries comprise American Airlines, Inc. (American), US Airways Group, Inc. (US Airways Group) and Envoy Aviation Group Inc. (Envoy). US Airways Groups principal partner comprise US Airways, Inc. (US Airways) and its other wholly-owned auxiliaries comprise Piedmont Airlines, Inc.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)s shares gained 9.99% to $56.60.

Endo International (ENDP) offered -33.10% EPS for prior five years. The company has -16.70% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was -7.70%. The company has $12.81 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 99.80%. Its price to book ratio was 1.71. Volatility of the stock was 14.01% for the week while for the month booked as 9.07%.

Endo International plc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on branded and generic pharmaceuticals and devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, Devices, and International Pharmaceuticals.

At the end of Friday’s trade, Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)s shares surged 4.31% to $42.56.

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) The company has the market capitalization of $21.23 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was 6.40% while its return on equity ratio was 32.80%. ATR value of company was 1.58 while stock volatility for week was 4.84% while for month was 3.78%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -3.10 and its current ratio was 2.10.

Zoetis Inc. is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals.

