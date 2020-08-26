Active Stocks in Focus: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI), Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

On Thursday, Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), lost -0.43% to $533.75.

Amazon.com One of the most critically-acclaimed and popular new series, Mr. Robot will be available for Amazon Prime members in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria and Japan to stream and download at no additional charge to their membership. Starting this Spring, Prime Video in the U.S. will be the exclusive subscription streaming home for Mr. Robot. Prime members can watch all ten episodes of the dramatic thriller series that follows a young programmer who works as a cyber-security engineer by day and as a vigilante hacker by night. All ten episodes of season one of the series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in the U.K., Germany, Austria and Japan. Prime members can watch via the Amazon Video app for TVs, connected devices and mobile devices, or online at www.amazon.com/PrimeVideo—the series will also be available for Prime members to download on iOS, Android and Fire devices for offline viewing.

The first episode of Mr. Robot premiered in the U.S. at the South by Southwest Film Festival where it won the Audience Award for Episodic Television, and aired this summer on the USA Network to critical acclaim. The NBCUniversal series, from Universal Cable Productions, presently has an IMDb rating of 9.0/10 and has already won widespread critical acclaim. One of the best-reviewed series of the year, season one of Mr. Robot is the first show on Rotten Tomatoes to score 100 percent for every episode.

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon.com) is an e-commerce company. The Company sells a range of products and services through its Websites. The Companys products are offered through consumer-facing Websites, which comprise merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI), inclined 0.24% to $12.50, during its last trading session.

Navient Corp the nations leading loan administration, servicing and asset recovery company, hosted its 10th annual Navient Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 11. The all-day event assisted raise $19,000 to support early childhood development programs at the Luzerne County Head Start. Navient Foundation, the company-sponsored philanthropic fund, will also award an additional $8,000 grant to assist support the charity.

On behalf of all of us at Head Start, we give a huge thank you to Navient and the Navient Foundation for their dedication and continued commitment to our communitys most vulnerable children and families, said Lynn Evans Biga, executive director, Luzerne County Head Start. The funding from Navient assists us to provide additional programming for children and families. We prioritize activities that promote health and wellness and parent and child bonding. You assist us to be successful and for that we are forever grateful.

Twenty-four teams comprising of up to four golfers each attended the tournament in Mountain Top, Pa. to show their support. In addition, more than 90 different companies offered sponsorship and gift donations for raffle drawings and other prizes.

Navient Corporation is a loan administration, servicing and asset recovery company. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP), in addition to the portfolio of Private Education Loans. FFELP Loans are insured or guaranteed by state based on guaranty agreements among the United States Department of Education (ED) and these agencies. Private Education Loans are education loans to students or their families that bear the full credit risk of the customer and any cosigner.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), gained 0.12% to $17.18.

Canadian Solar one of the worlds largest solar power companies, recently declared it has released its 2014 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report.

The CSR report shows our commitment to sustainable social and environmental development. Our 2014 CSR report strictly follows the international standard for sustainability reports, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4, and demonstrates Canadian Solars firm commitment to making the difference.

Some of the highlights of Canadian Solars CSR 2014 report comprise:

Platform for sustainable growth strengthened by a 79% improvement in revenue 2014

Factory water consumption reduced by about 50% in Luoyang Plant

CO2 emissions dropped by more than 15% per kWh since 2011

Energy generation from own PV plants raised by over 300%

Ranked #1 for corporate social responsibility at Randstad Awards Canada 2014

Ranked #4 out of 150 corporations for Most Attractive Employer in Canada

Canadian Solar Inc. is a solar power company, which designs, develops and manufactures solar wafers, solar cells and solar power products. The Companys solar power products comprise standard solar modules and specialty solar products. It has two segments: module segment and energy segment.

Finally, Shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS), remained at $1.62.

VIVUS declared recently that its Board of Directors has determined that it expresses no opinion and remains neutral toward the unsolicited tender offer by IEH Biopharma LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly-owned partner of Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P. (together, the Icahn Group), to purchase any and all of VIVUSs 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020.

The Company noted that its Board believes each noteholder should make their own decision as to whether to tender in connection with the Icahn Groups unsolicited tender offer based on the noteholders particular circumstances. It further indicated that its Board believes the determination is a financial decision to be made by each noteholder based on the terms of the tender and the cash price being offered by the Icahn Group. Accordingly, the Board concluded that it would be appropriate to remain neutral as to whether the noteholders should or should not tender the notes.

The Board, however, strongly urges the Companys noteholders to consider carefully all aspects of the Icahn Groups offer before deciding for themselves whether to tender.

VIVUS, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. It provides two therapies approved by the Food and Drug Association (FDA), which comprise Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) for chronic weight administration and STENDRA (avanafil) for erectile dysfunction (ED).

