3 Best Movers of Yesterday: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN)

On Wednesday, Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), lost -2.14% to $32.90.

Heptares Therapeutics (Heptares), the clinical-stage GPCR structure-guided drug discovery and development company and wholly-owned partner of Sosei Group Corporation (Sosei; TSE Mothers Index: 4565), declares that it has reached a planned drug discovery partnership with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to research and develop potential new medicines directed at up to 10 G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets across multiple therapeutic areas.

Heptares will use its proprietary GPCR structure-guided platform to assist deliver stabilised GPCRs (StaR® proteins), high-resolution crystal structures and other technologies to support the discovery of potential novel agents directed to the GPCR targets selected by Pfizer. Pfizer will be responsible for developing and commercializing any potential therapeutic agents (small molecules or biologics derived from StaR antigens) for each target and will have exclusive global rights to any potential resulting agents.

Heptares will receive an initial payment on signing the agreement in return for delivering certain StaR proteins and structures for targets selected by Pfizer that it has already generated.

Pfizer Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through Global Innovative Pharmaceutical (GIP); Global Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Healthcare (VOC); and Global Established Pharmaceutical (GEP) segments. The GIP segment develops, registers, and commercializes medicines for various therapeutic areas, counting inflammation, cardiovascular/metabolic, neuroscience and pain, rare diseases, and women’s/men’s health. The VOC segment develops and commercializes vaccines, in addition to products for oncology.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV), inclined 1% to $47.51, during its last trading session.

Gary C. Kelly, Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) makes a return visit to the Yale Club in midtown Manhattan for a moderated negotiation and Q&A at the Wings Club December Luncheon. Southwest Airlines Co. will be webcasting the audio negotiation live, and a link to the webcast will be available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates passenger airlines that provide planned air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 665 Boeing 737 aircraft; and had 12 Boeing 717 aircraft.

Finally, Shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), ended its last trade with 0.28% gain, and closed at $60.33.

Cerner Corporation Broward Health, a nationally recognized health system, has declared it has selected Cerner, a global leader in health care technology, to implement population health administration solutions. Cerner, the health systems electronic health record (EHR) supplier, will implement HealtheIntentsm, a system-agnostic, near real-time population health administration platform designed to accept and normalize data from disparate sources.

Broward Health care providers will have a more comprehensive view of their patient population, counting EHR, claims, pharmacy, lab data and more, which will enable them to make more informed care decisions. Broward Health will expand its patient engagement options and implement HealtheLife: Engagementsm. This extended solution provides tailored health and wellness tools, such as custom education and health-tracking tools, for individuals to engage in their personal health and care.

As a Cerner Millennium(R) client, we have practiced the benefits of advanced information technology solutions, said Mark Sprada, corporate chief nursing officer at Broward Health. With the addition of HealtheIntent, our providers will have information to more easily identify at-risk individuals and apply prevention methods to fulfill our strategy of improving the health of our community and quickly intervening for high-risk patients.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports healthcare information technology, healthcare devices, hardware, and content solutions for healthcare organizations and consumers in the United States and internationally.

