Gold Stocks Outperforming The Market Despite Current Market Fallout (NYSE:GOLD), (NYSE:KL), (NYSE:AEM)

During an economic downturn like the recent crash of equity markets gold stocks tends to perform well. For instance, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSE:ETF) has shown a massive interest in gold and it has since risen from its March-lows buy 18%. Equally, gold stocks have also outdone the market as investors are scampering for safety. Here some of the gold stocks that have been doing well:

Barrick stock is up 61% year-to-date

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) which is the largest gold producer in Canada has been performing well over recent months. Its stock has surged over 61% since the beginning of this year. The company has a strong balance sheet and it has been focusing on the integration of its recent acquisitions.

Last year the company was busy completing various M&As that include mergers with Nevada Gold mines and Randgold. Barrick now focuses on integrating the acquisitions to optimize its portfolio.

Kirkland is the best growth gold stock

Another high growth gold stock that is doing well is Kirkland Lake Gold Mines (NYSE:KL). Since its March lows, its stock has surged 83% as investors rush for gold stocks for safety. The company’s cash flows have been soaring, it has been reducing costs and its increase of future dividends, as well as the rise in gold prices, has supported the rally in the stock.

Another factor that has benefited Kirkland is that its operations in Australia and Canada are some of the best politically safe jurisdictions.

Agnico Eagles provides consistent dividends growth

For investors looking for exposure to gold stocks, Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) provides that because of its low-risk profile. The stock has gained more than 60% since March 16th. Its gold mines are in the most politically safe jurisdictions across the globe.

Most interestingly the company has been growing its dividend per share in the past two decades at a rate of 12% from $0.08 to $0.80 currently.