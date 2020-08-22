Robinhood Penny Stocks List (NASDAQ: GRPN), (NASDAQ: PLUG), (NASDAQ: UTSI), (NYSE: XXII)

If you’re looking for the cheap-priced stocks on the web, Robinhood penny stocks are the best places for your search. It won’t take any longer to discover that the low-priced penny stocks are not the best investments you could look for. Your hard-earned money requires the appropriate choice for bringing it to the next levels. It might appear tempting to buy marijuana stocks with low price or scan the list of the stocks under $1 but the ultimate aim should be to bring out the stocks which are actually worthy.

Robinhood doesn’t promote the penny stocks from the companies not located on the major stock exchanges. There are plenty of stocks available. A glimpse of the present Robinhood Penny Stocks list is given below:

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. is a shopping website having the aim of sharing information on local goods, services, and the business events for the people all over the world. The company gives information about the major attractions, eating, and shopping joints and to-do list of a particular place. The upward trends of the company have led to the stock rates to go beyond $3.8 and it is expected to grow with the market cap to reach to higher levels for a better scope.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)

Plug Power is an American company working in designing and manufacturing of the hydrogen fuel cell systems that make replacement of the conventional batteries in the vehicles powered by electricity. The company’s stocks have been ranging within $0.99 – $2.65 and there have been upward trends in the company with the stock growth. It is relatively less known to the consumers but the company has enviable customer list as an alternative energy technology provider. The present stock price is $2.38 followed by a continuous growth.

UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ: UTSI)

UTSI is a convincing penny stock and works in developing the technology for cloud-based services for mobile, video streaming and several Wi-fi products. The stock prices are ranging at $3.81 and the company is making progress with its telecom infrastructure services. The company offers exquisite communication services to the customers through its various product lines. There is a broader range of applications handled by the company and its strength lies in the variable modes of working.

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSE: XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company related to the cannabis sector. It provides the unique technology to permit the increasing or decreasing nicotine levels in tobacco plants and similarly, tweak the cannabinoids in hemp plants through plant breeding and genetic engineering. The company has it’s premium brands named RED SUN, SPECTRUM and MAGIC cigarettes. It even operates with the contract manufacturing business for the manufacturing of tobacco products for the third-party. The company was founded in the year 1998 and has been holding a strong position in the stock market. The current stock prices are approximately $2 per stock which are anticipated to increase in the coming times.