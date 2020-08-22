Most Active Penny Stocks (NASDAQ: TOCA),(NASDAQ: ZNGA),(NASDAQ: NOVN), (NASDAQ: BCRX),(NASDAQ: HIMX),

Penny stocks are traded at less than $5 price in a year. These stocks are very risky due to the susceptible nature of the stocks and come under the category of volatile selections. With the most active penny stocks mean the ones which are traded in high volumes on the major stock exchanges. These stocks are traded in high numbers which means that they are likely to be purchased and sold by many people and have a significant role in their respective industry. The stock prices of these companies are even tumbling which makes it interesting to trade for the day-traders.

We’ve clubbed a list of the penny stocks having the high-volume trading in the market in the present scenario:

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA)

Tocagen Inc. is a clinical stage cancer-selective gene therapy company focusing on the development and marketing of the product candidates made for activating the immunity of patients against cancer. The leading products of the company Toca FC and Toca 511 are under the clinical trials for persistent high-grade glioma.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. works in development, marketing and operation of the social games and live services in the US and on a global level. This is the latest trending business with millions of associated people worldwide. The company’s games are compatible with Google’s Android OS and Apple iOS. It even provides ad services including games, engagement ads, and virtual items. The volume of stocks traded is over 15M on a daily basis.

Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN)

Novan Inc. is a clinical stage biotech company focusing on the development and commercialization of the therapies based on nitric oxide for treatment of oncovirus and dermatological diseases. The company is moving towards upward trends and the prices have gradually increased in the present with about 15 percent advanced scenario. The stocks traded are not too high but the price increase will definitely have a positive impact on the volumes being traded.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotech company having its specialty in small molecule and oral medications. The company treats acute uncomplicated influenza with the marketing of peramivir injection. The stocks are over $3.3 level and the 52-week high of $9.95 is most likely to be obtained with the stocks being traded in higher numbers. The stock prices have increased by over 15% in recent times.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor company providing the display imaging processing services in the US, China, Korea, Europe, the Philippines, and other international areas. The company works through Driver IC and Non-Driver products. It makes the time controllers used in laptops, TV, tabs, mobile phones and other associated devices along with the display driver integrated circuits (ICs). There are over 2 million stocks of the company traded on an average. The prices are about 11 percent higher than the existing ranges giving a boost to the investors to check out this option for their investment.