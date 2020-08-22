MARIJUANA STOCKS TO WATCH (NYSE: STZ), (NASDAQ: ARNA), (NASDAQ: CRON), (NASDAQ: MBII), (NYSEMKT: HEXO), (NYSE: ACB),(NYSE: CGC),(NASDAQ: CRBP)

CONSTELLATION BRANDS (NYSE: STZ)

This company has shown tremendous growth lately and has become a good choice for penny stock investing among many people. Their beer and wine have become popular from last summer and this makes this company a reliable option to put money on. Surely, the investor will get something good out of an investment made with this company.

ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ: ARNA)

This is a biotech company that deals in the manufacturing of medical marijuana drug. It has also seen losses but has the potential to provide gains to its investors. Some of the drugs of this company are certified and that is what makes it a trustworthy choice to invest money in.

CRONOS GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: CRON)

The sales of this company are increasing at a great rate. They sell their stuff at a lower rate which works as a boon for the marijuana producing companies. Making an investment in this company is surely going to be a profitable venture. They have a well-established financial background. Investors should take this company seriously when they think of investing in penny stocks.

MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. (NASDAQ: MBII)

This company produces products that are planted for health-related use. The cannabis products have now become legal and consequently, this company is expanding steadily. There are fair chances of obtaining profits from this investment.

HEXO CORP. (NYSEMKT: HEXO)

This company is showing stable growth and is becoming quite famous. Their recent partnership with Molson Coors Brewing has made this company an even more reliable option to invest money in. It is really capable of providing profits to its investors. Though this business of penny stock investments always remains speculative but putting one’s money in a reliable and faithful company is generally a game of profit.

AURORA CANNABIS (NYSE: ACB)

This company has in fact created a buzz owing to its rapid intensification. The billionaire Nelson Peltz has announced that he would become partners with the company. This announcement has brought great luck to the company. It has become a leading choice of investors in terms of penny stock trading. Their consistency is a symbol of the faithfulness with which one can put their money in this company.

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION (NYSE: CGC)

Canopy Growth has risen greatly owing to the fact that they provided their cannabis when there was cannabis shortage going on. Their quick and good quality cultivation has made them very popular. So investing in the penny stocks of this company is indeed a very good preference. One should surely think of investing in this company for good profits.

CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS INC. (NASDAQ: CRBP)

This is a biotech company which is cannabis-based. Their drugs are developed to treat chronic, inflammatory and some other type of serious ailments. Just as these drugs will gain popularity, this company will grow massively and this will prove to be a great marijuana medical company. Investing in this company is surely going to bring gains to the investors and one should consider this company as a fine option to put one’s money in.