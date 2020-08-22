HOT PENNY STOCKS 2020 (NASDAQ: ARTX), (NASDAQ: MCEP), (NYSEAMERICAN: ROX),(NASDAQ: SPWH), (NASDAQ: LLNW), (NASDAQ: PLUG), (OTCMKTS: MCIG)

These are the current hot stocks worthy of making profitable investments.

AROTECH CORPORATION (NASDAQ: ARTX)

This is a defense and security services company. They make products for military and other security agencies. Their products are available internationally also. Though this company operates at a cost of $ 84 million gross, but their recent and rapid expansion has made them a reliable choice for the investors. Investments will always remain speculative in the world of penny stocks but one has to take a little risk at least if one wants better returns. This company surely has the potential to bring good earnings to its investors.

MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS (NASDAQ: MCEP)

This company is in the field of producing oil and natural gas. The case with such companies is that they provide good profits when oil prices are high and they fall down when the oil prices go low. Therefore, speculations are unavoidable even in the best of companies. But overall, this company is a good choice for making an investment because of its current status.

CASTLE BRANDS (NYSEAMERICAN: ROX)

This company manufactures alcoholic beverages. They are currently trading on a fair basis and have the potential to provide good profits to their investors. Their revenue is steadily growing and the chances of getting fine profits are fairly high.

SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE (NASDAQ: SPWH)

This company deals with the making of different kinds of sports goods. It has fairly high rates of their penny stocks at approximately $ 4.04 per share. But this is a very good value for making an investment and it can actually provide wonderful gains to its investors.

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS (NASDAQ: LLNW)

This is a tech penny stock company that deals in providing the Content Delivery Network (CDN) service. It has made very good progress in recent time. Their revenue growth is steady and has a high probability to boost up in the upcoming times and provide gains to its investors. Their fast intensification can soon take them out of the penny stock category so investors should make their investments soon in the field of penny stocks.

PLUG POWER (NASDAQ: PLUG)

This company engages in the production of hydrogen fuel cell systems. This company works to replace conventional batteries with their systems. They have been trading quite well since early 2014 and show the tendency to expand further. What makes it an even more profitable investment is that this company has joined hands with Walmart, Amazon, and FedEx also. Therefore, investing in this company is a good choice for any investor and is less risky also as compared to the other companies. Only the volatility of their stock may be a matter of concern.

mCIG INC. (OTCMKTS: MCIG)

This is a marijuana industry holding company. This company has nurtured into a fully-grown marijuana cultivation company. The pace at which it is growing will soon make it among the top marijuana penny stock provider company. Though highly speculative, this company has very good potential for providing decent profits to their investors.