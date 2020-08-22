Best Medical Marijuana Stocks (NYSE: IIPR), (OTCMKTS: MRMD), (OTCMKTS: MMNFF), (OTCMKTS: ALEAF), (NASDAQ: NTEC), (NASDAQ: PMD), (NYSE: ABBV)

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES (NYSE: IIPR)

This is a real estate provider company which deals in the industry of medical cannabis production. There are reasonable prospects that this company will provide its investors with good yields as it has its dangers distributed amongst numerous occupants. This proves to be an attractive option for all its customers. Venturing in this company is going to give fair gains to the investors.

MARIMED (OTCMKTS: MRMD)

MariMed is a notable name in the field of medical marijuana production. This company has an overall good reputation in the stock market and is quite reliable when it comes to making an investment. It has good enough control in the marijuana industry which is another additional point. One should seriously think about investing in this company because it has an immense potential to provide profits to its investors.

MEDMEN ENTERPRISES (OTCMKTS: MMNFF)

This company has acquired pretty good fame in its business of medical and recreational marijuana manufacturing. Definitely, this company could be a good option for anybody who is thinking of making money by investing in penny stocks. This company has seen vast profits in their stock market lately making it a leading choice among investors to put their money in.

ALEAFIA HEALTH (OTCMKTS: ALEAF)

Well, this company has recently undergone losses and is considered as a fine choice for only those who can take risks. The reason for this is that the medical marijuana industry always remains speculative and if the drugs of this company become successful, then there are prospects that the investors can benefit from their investments in this company. However, investment in this company will not go completely futile because it has somehow started to get recognition for its work in the medical field.

INTEC PHARMA LTD. (NASDAQ: NTEC)

The drugs of this company are made in accordance with its proprietary Accordian Pill technology. Its cannabis-based drugs for some health problems such as gastric disorders, back pain, etc. have gained decent popularity which makes this company a respectable choice to invest money in.

PSYCHEMEDICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ: PMD)

This company has certified drugs many of which are also FDA approved. This makes it a suitable choice for the investors to put their money in the stocks of this company. It detects its drugs using hair samples. The biggest achievement of this company is that it has been earning a profit on a consistent basis. One should keep this company in mind for sure while making an investment.

ABBVIE (NYSE: ABBV)

Having one of its drugs FDA approved, this company is most certainly a suitable choice for investing money in. The FDA approved drug Marinol is basically used to lessen nausea in case of patients undergoing chemotherapy and to improve loss of appetite among AIDS patients. Investors should consider this decently growing company as it has the potential to provide good profits to its investors.

As of the current status, these are some of the excellent companies for making investments in this very field of medical marijuana stocks. You can make the right selection to make the productive move.