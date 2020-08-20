The Wealthy Elites secretly loading up on Gold. Now is the time to buy Gold mining stocks like IMC International Mining Corp.(CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF)

Why Gold? The stock market is at an all time high. Real estate prices are soaring, Bond markets have been doing great. The US dollar seems to be recovering. Everything is great right?

While the average investor have been coddled into feeling comfortable, wealthy investors have been selling their shares of stocks. Insider selling has reached a two decade high!

Why are the wealthy selling?

Mounting economic debt Low & potentially negative interest rates Quantitative easing Weakening currencies Massive geopolitical stress

There is one “currency” that has been around for thousands of years. That currency is Gold. You have the president of the united states talking about going back to the Gold Standard and Trump’s new Nominee to the Fed Chairman is Judy Shelton someone who believes in the gold standard.

IMC International Mining (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) Presents Immediate Potential On A Global Scale

IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) is a junior exploration and development company. It is focused on the advancement of its assets as well as future prospects for additional mining operations. In fact, one of its most recent prospects could put the company in a hotbed for gold and other metals.

IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF)’s latest development is to acquire Thane Minerals. That may not seem like a big deal on the surface but Thane’s interest in British Columbia’s Cathedral property could create one of the biggest opportunities in the history of IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) right now & that is why timing is so important.

Location, Location, Location

Click To Enlarge

You hear this in real estate but with mining, this could be truer. The Cathedral Project is in an area called the “Quesnel Terrane” which is rich in mineralization perfect for gold discovery. In fact, just North West of this region is an area called “The Golden Triangle,” which hosts some of the richest gold ore bodies in the world.

The Quesnel Terrane hosts past and planned production of 50 billion pounds of copper, 28 million ounces of gold, and has 16 producing and development projects. These are numbers that rival some of the top producing regions in the WORLD.

Right now, IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) could have immediate access to it as it’s just inked the first phase of an acquisition deal through a letter of intent to acquire 100% of Thane Minerals; the company that owns 100% interest in the Cathedral Project which covers over 51,000 acres in Northern British Columbia.

The fact that Cathedral is still in a relatively unexplored portion of the northern Quesnel Terrane means that IMC International (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) has a real opportunity to strike gold and other metals, first. Furthermore, there are already six areas with significant copper mineralization, and it includes areas of high-grade silver and gold mineralization.

Keep in mind, you’re looking at a company that could be on the verge of the next major gold discovery in one of the most prolific regions on the continent for gold, silver, and copper, right now.

The Big Deal That Just Got Bigger For IMC International Mining (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF)

This deal doesn’t just come with the Cathedral Project. It comes with the Thane team as well. In particular, Greg Hawkins, MSc, PGeo. If you aren’t familiar with this industry veteran, now’s a good time to pay attention to the facts. Not only has he been involved in the mining, exploration, and investment industries since 1969, his track record of success could be unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Mr. Hawkins was the Founding Project Consultant and/or Founding Director of seven public and private Exploration/Development ventures including Brohm Mining, Banro Resource Corp, African Gold Group and other companies that were eventually acquired for millions and even billions of dollars:

Tagish Lake Gold Corp – Acquired by New Pacific Metals, a company with a market cap of over $760 Million . Hawkins is also the current Director of the company.

– Acquired by New Pacific Metals, a company with a market cap of over . Hawkins is also the current Director of the company. Yellowhead Mining – Acquired by Taseko Mines for nearly $20 million

– Acquired by Taseko Mines for nearly Dayton Mining – Acquired by Pegasus Gold Inc. for $390 million

– Acquired by Pegasus Gold Inc. for Nevsun Resources – Acquired by China’s Zijin Mining for $1.8 Billion

To assume that Hawkins would simply work with any company under the sun is a dramatic understatement. Prior to any acquisitions, his ventures collectively have accounted for over $2.1 billion in market cap at the companies’ respective peaks.

He’s also been variously responsible for the identification and/or delineation of 10 mineral deposits in Canada, USA, Chile, Ghana, Mali and Zaire (DRC). He has also participated in or been responsible for the definition of at least one resource/reserve in every case, with six of those cases resulting in production in the USA, Chile, Ghana, Mali, and DRC

Multiple Projects With Potential For Gold Discovery

With the completion of a definitive agreement, the Cathedral property could be just one of IMC International’s (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) promising projects. Its 100% owned Bullard Pass Property in Arizona could also have untapped potential. In fact, in an amended and restated NI 43-101 Technical Report, the author suggests that the Bullard Pass property is a “property of merit and further exploration is warranted.” What that means is that IMC International could be sitting on a true “gold mine.”

What Does The Bullard Pass Present For IMC International (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF)?

For many who invest in gold, they may look beyond North America for speculative bets on gold exploration. However, in the case of IMC International (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF), the Bullard Pass Property could be a huge untapped resource as it stands today. Its property is currently comprised of roughly 3,896 acres in the Harcuvar and Harquahala Mountains in Yavapai County, Arizona.

Proven History of the Property Suggests “Major Deposit”

We need to look at the history of the property. According to IMC International, district production totals were 614,000 pounds of copper, 3,600 ounces of gold, and 15,000 ounces of silver from 17,000 tons mined that occurred between 1933 and 1956. But what’s more, is that exploration from 2007-2008 showed that survey data were positive showing samples collected within the patented claims had soil indicating mineralization exists.

Who else has focused on this mining region? NRG Resources and Unity Mining Co. to name a few. You may have also heard of one of the world’s largest mining companies, Freeport McMoRan Gold Co which also had targeted this region.

Furthermore, in 1992 the history and geology of the Bullard district were summarized in Arizona Geological Survey Open-File Report 92-1, titled Mineral Deposits of the Bullard District, Harcuvar Mountains, Yavapai County, Arizona. The report states that “the mineralogic and structural similarities of the Bullard and Copperstone districts suggest that potential exists for a major gold deposit in the area of the Bullard district”.

Connecting More Dots

IMC International (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) could have multiple that could be optimal for gold production. On top of that, Geological reports show potential for major gold deposits and other metals in each property.

The timing for investors to look at the gold sector is very important especially right now. The potential catalysts related to the development of Bullard Pass & Cathedral Property projects could be too big to ignore for IMC International. That’s especially true considering the market is speculating on the next big move for junior gold miners!

Junior Gold Stocks Stand To Present The Biggest Opportunities

Obviously, you have the gold mining giants like Freeport McMoRan (FCX), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) and Yamana Gold (AUY)…

But according to a recent article that was published on The Street it may be time for investors to give their attention to the “little guys” aka the Small Cap Gold Stocks.

Within this article, The Street talks about the big advantages investing in small-cap gold stocks holds above blue chips saying “the juniors tend to be more volatile than the majors, jumping faster in rallies, and falling further in routs. Now that gold prices seem to be on the march higher we can expect juniors to race ahead of the major gold stocks.”

On top of this, The Street also talks about timing, like we did, stating that smaller mining companies (and their investors) stand to benefit from the mergers and acquisitions events in the industry.

This is a great example of a small-cap company utilizing its relationships with credible, larger entities to forward their corporate missions. The reason being is that to some extent, all mining companies are worth the value of the gold in the ground that they own. The problem is that as they mine that metal they need to replenish it or risk having no resources left. This is a big risk for larger mining companies but presents a huge advantage for their more nimble small-cap counterparts

Connecting More Dots:

The gold market has been dominated by large-cap companies that can be far out of reach for many investors based on the hefty price tag. But as we’ve seen, small-cap gold stocks can bring big opportunities. These small companies, armed with cash and a few unproven mining prospects, have the potential to quickly create fortunes for their investors in a literal search for buried treasure. And thanks to junior mining stocks rallying in a big way this year, the hunt for the next big “junior” is beginning.

Similarly, when investors look at IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) they will notice that the company is indeed a small-cap stock and like The Street mentioned, is a junior gold stock strategically positioning itself to take full advantage of gold prices, now. It has begun doing so through very recent deals that could increase IMC’s gold assets in a major way.

IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) could present a much larger opportunity right now. Not only is the gold market red hot but the company’s current projects could present significant opportunities.

Investors Are Looking For The Next Place To “Strike Gold”

The key to scoring big with gold stocks is to be ready before the big move comes and to be in front of the right gold opportunities. Historically speaking, some of the biggest returns have come from the junior stocks:

-Roxgold investors who played the last big gold boom saw shares skyrocket from $0.38 to nearly $2.30… 497%

-Investors who bought shares of gold company New Gold Inc. prior to the big gold market move, saw the stock trade below C$1.50 and road a wave to highs of more than C$14… 1,167%

-Victoria Gold Corp moved from just $0.11 to highs of $1.55 during the last gold rush… 1,309%

-Guyana Goldfields traded under $0.70 just as the last gold rush hit, with early investors that could have ridden that momentum to highs of $11.79… 1,609%

-Early buyers of Wesdome Gold saw the stock at levels under C$0.50 and had a chance to ride that to highs of nearly $6… 1,722%

And there are countless other examples of just how massive a gold price breakout can be for junior gold stocks and one junior gold mining stock may be on the verge of striking a major payload!

ARE YOU READY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS TREND IN JUNIOR GOLD STOCKS?

The world’s largest gold companies have been busy acquiring rivals within the last year, with Barrick Gold buying Randgold Resources, Newmont Mining acquiring Goldcorp, Equinox & Leagold merged for $1.75 billion, Kirkland Lake bought Detour Gold for $4.9 billion, and these are just a few of the larger buyouts within the last year.

The gold mining industry could be set for a bigger “wave of mergers and acquisitions” as smaller miners seek to consolidate to capitalize on higher prices. Smaller companies may be able to prospect for new ore deposits but larger ones will tend to have a hard time discovering large enough deposits to make a difference. Hence you could see larger companies deciding to buy smaller ones.

Keep in mind that it isn’t just larger companies acquiring gold assets. Billionaire investors have also begun to position their portfolios. Billionaire hedge fund manager and DoubleLine Capital founder, Jeffrey Gundlach said in a recent interview, “I am certainly long gold…Gold and commodities broadly should benefit this year.”

But he’s not alone either. Legendary investor Paul Tudor Jones said that gold is his favorite trade for the next year or two, “I think one of the best trades is gonna be gold. If I had to pick my favorite [bet] for the next 12 to 24 months, it’d probably be gold.” The yellow metal “has everything going for it,” he said, adding that if it can reach $1,400 an ounce, it will push to $1,700 “rather quickly.”

Other hedge fund managers, including Ray Dalio, David Einhorn, and John Paulson, have also started building gold positions. If billionaires like these have started accumulating gold, the writing could already be on the walls.

Meet The IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) Leadership Team

IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) has a leadership team comprised of some of the most experienced people in the mining industry today. In fact, as you’ll read, these top tier leaders have been part of some of the biggest deals in the mining industry as a whole, starting with its CEO!

Brian Thurston, P.Geo President,

Chief Executive Officer

Corporate Secretary, Director

Mr. Thurston is a professional geologist and holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Thurston has over 26 years’ experience working as a geologist around the globe including North, Central and South America, Africa and India. He has experience working on projects from grassroots to feasibility level. Mr. Thurston was instrumental in the initial exploration, land acquisition and development of Aurelian Resources’ Ecuador grassroots exploration and held the position of Country Manager in Ecuador from 2004 to 2006. Kinross in 2008 acquired Aurelian Resources in a $1.2B friendly deal. Mr. Thurston transitioned from geologist to corporate positions in 2004 and has founded several public companies and held positions of director and officer, as well as served on multiple committees including audit, disclosure, and corporate governance.

Eli Dusenbury

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Dusenbury has extensive experience in public accounting, providing services to both public and private sector clients reporting in Canada and in the U.S. over a broad range of industries including, but not limited to, technology, agriculture, engineering, mining & exploration, manufacturing and financing.

Mr. Dusenbury obtained his Chartered Professional Accountant designation in 2011 and holds a BBA in business and accounting from Capilano University. Mr. Dusenbury has served as a consultant for audit and public practice firms in both Canada and the US.

Faizaan Lalani

Director

Mr. Lalani is an accounting and finance professional with over 9 years of experience covering audit, financial reporting, corporate finance, and operations management. Mr. Lalani previously worked in the audit and assurance group at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Canada, where he obtained his CPA, CA designation, gaining vast experience in accounting practices in both the public and private sectors during his tenure.

Mr. Lalani has also served as a Senior Accountant for Portliving, a Vancouver based real estate development company, since 2016 and, from 2014 to 2016, Mr. Lalani served as a Senior Accountant with Century Group, a Vancouver real estate development company.

In 2015, Mr. Lalani founded his own apparel company, Encima Clothing, which focused on the high-end men’s apparel market. From 2015 to 2018, Mr. Lalani oversaw Encima’s brand development and sales and marketing roll-out across North America, but primarily focused on the West Coast. Being the sole owner and creative director of Encima Clothing has allowed Mr. Lalani to gain marketing and branding experience. Mr. Lalani also serves as a director of GreenStar Biosciences Corp., a CSE-listed distributor of cannabis-derived products, assisting the company with private pre-lPO capital raises in excess of $7 million for operating and acquisition purposes.

Mike Aujla

Director

Mr. Aujla brings over 16 years of experience acting as a lawyer, director, and officer for both public and private companies. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of British Columbia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Victoria. Mr. Aujla was previously a corporate lawyer who worked with international law firms. He has experience advising companies in financial services, corporate mergers and acquisitions and commercial real estate in various jurisdictions. Mr. Aujla is currently the Founding Partner of Hunter West Legal Recruitment since Sept 2017. Previously, Mr. Aujla worked for a private Legal Recruitment firm in Vancouver from 2011-2016.

5 Key Points on IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF)

IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) is has a hand in multiple projects that could be perfectly positioned for gold discovery

The Cathedral Project is in an area called the “Quesnel Terrane,” an area that has been host to past and planned production of 50 billion pounds of copper, 28 million ounces of gold, and has 16 producing and development projects. IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) is also exploring the Bullard Pass, an area cited by numerous reports to be a potential host to a “major gold deposit in the area.”

IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) has also assembled a team of management with decades of experience in mining. Some have even been part of major buyouts by some of the world’s largest gold companies.

The rising price of gold has billionaire investors bullish on junior gold stocks specifically.

Geopolitical unrest and slowing global economies could ensure a strong argument for a longer-term bull trend for gold prices.

Disclaimer: Market News LLC and Stocksnewswire.com has been compensated two thousand for market awareness on IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTC: IMIMF) . We currently own shares for a swing trade and reserve the right now buy and sell shares at any time. Content in this article has been partially provided by goldstocks.com. We have not verified the information in the article. Please read our full disclaimer