Best Marijuana penny stocks to buy in 2020

Here are a few marijuana penny stocks that could end up being the next big thing.

Ticker Symbol: ACCR

Access-Power, Inc. This is one of the rare stocks to make the leap from grey to pink. The CEO sent out a PR that he is working on becoming current and has developed a CBD product that he is in the process of marketing. This stock has a very small float. Marijuana Stocks with small floats have a history of huge increases. We have watched stocks like DCGD and others go from under .01 to over $1 in just a few short months. This stock is a high risk high reward stock.

Ticker Symbol: AVXL

The Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) stock is getting a boost from company news and technical signals on the charts. The company has been granted a new treatment patent for Alzheimer’s disease. This patent is for the long term and could remain valid until 2037. Stock markets love this kind of news of any long-term success. That is why the AVXL stock is also getting much attention from traders and investors. This is another stock that you might like to include in your portfolio and buy it near the technical support levels, when the stock moves up with higher volumes. It looks like a good buy under $2.50 for a sell around $2.85.

Ticker Symbol: CGC Canopy Growth Corp.

CGC hit a 52 week low and has seemed to bounce. This is a stock we expect to do well over the next year leading into the 2020 election. This is a stock that is fun to trade options on. Last April I was a week early on my short. I shorted the CGC at 48 and made the mistake of not buying my option puts far enough out. The end result was a loss of 60k as the stock went to $51 a share. The timing was a week off. The stock fell from $51 to $13 a share and would have made millions instead of losing 60k on it

.Disclaimer: Our Affiliates and us own shares shares of ACCR. We have a bias opinion and Everything written here is just for entertainment purposes please make your own buying and selling decisions. Any stocks mentioned on our penny stocks watchlist are our own opinion and are not investment advice. We are not registered brokers.

Remain alert and look out for best stocks

The marijuana market is booming and if you want to be involved in it, you will be required to look forward to the actual stocks having positive fundamental and technical values. There are many rumors for penny stocks and the trading volume highs and lows can be viewed only from the charts.

There is excitement among the investors to jump on the board and strike the price action. The important thing for an investor is to look back to the phases which have gone and get aggressive towards their approach in predicting the future of the pot penny stocks on their watchlist.

Check out Canadian Pot stocks as well

People in the US are interested in Canadian stocks as many American companies get associated with the Canadian companies for business. Make sure that in-depth research is done for the companies and the information regarding Canadian partnerships, distribution, and transport agencies are looked for to get the product information. There are some stocks like CRON, CGC, TLRY, etc with great scope in the Canadian and US market. You can follow some application to add the stocks you want to look for and get the regular updates about them.

Building your marijuana stock portfolio

It is crucial to building a strong portfolio containing the best stocks under your consideration. The watchlist will help in keeping the news stories, SEC filings, and top gainers or losers, but it is actually crucial for your profile to check out the penny pot companies under consideration.

You can use many platforms to keep a watchlist for your desired stocks, scan the new trades and do much more with the stocks. The apps containing your watchlist will show all the updates and it will be easier for you to view the status of your stocks every day.

Mastering the trading skills

There is a small percentage of traders who implement their skills in the best way and get profit from their trading methods. The right skills can only fetch the best profits for traders. It is important for investors to do hard work and work dedicatedly to research the stocks. The money won’t come without your efforts. Mastering the trading skills is not very difficult but it has to be done without your will to learn every day.

Trading Challenges

If you want to get serious about trading marijuana penny stocks by learning the trading techniques for penny stocks, there will be vast opportunities waiting for you. There are trading challenges to turn the newbie traders into excellent penny stock investors using their different tactics of investment. There are video lessons and self-training blogs available online. Virtual cash trading could be an exciting option, to begin with.

Penny stock trading is not for lazy people. If you’ve decided right now to invest in marijuana penny stocks, today is the right day to begin.