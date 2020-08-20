DBMM Showing Buyer Support, Promising Trend

Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DBMM) is showing good prospects for the next year. The stock is rising with high volume, which shows support on technical charts. If buyers are increasing, then the stock price is expected to keep moving upwards.

In the last 5 days, the stock has seen some profit booking and declined -36.36%. But in the last one month, DBMM has seen impressive growth of 133.33%. The stock has also registered a 100.00% growth over the last 3 months. It has given a return of 180.00% on a YTD basis. And in the last year, this stock has gained 55.56%.

As the name indicates, Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries prepare digital marketing strategies for there customers across different advertising platforms, as well as social media networks. These campaigns are mainly focused on media networks in Great Britain. The company handles a wide range of digital marketing campaigns for its clients that include PPC advertising, SEO marketing, website designing, social media marketing, digital analytics services, and advisory services. The company has a broad range of clients from diverse fields like sports, entertainment, automation, fashion, and e-commerce. It also handles some client account from the investment banking industries. Earlier, the company’s name was RTG Ventures, Inc. In 2013, the name was changed to Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. The company was originally established in 1998, during the dotcom boom era. Its headquarters are based in New York, New York.

The company has a market cap of 1.061M and its stock has been trading with Average Volume of 3.96M. Its P/E Current Is -2.46, and P/E Ratio (with extraordinary items) stands at -1.81. The company’s Price to Sales ratio is 1.95 and its Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.37. Also, its Enterprise Value to Sales is 6.45, while the Total Debt to Enterprise Value is 0.58. The company has declared Revenue Per Employee at 76,643.00 and its Income Per Employee is -65,201.00.

Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group has a Total Asset Turnover of 4.37. In the profitability area, its Gross Margin is 20.12 and Operating Margin -73.59. The company has a Pre-tax Margin at -85.07 and Net Margin -85.07.

The digital marketing field is expanding rapidly and has been replacing traditional marketing tactics. The company's clients are in fields that require constant marketing; such as fashion, sports, and investment banking. That means it will have big business opportunities in the future. Any successful company in this field will attract buyers' attention in stock markets, which is happening with the DBMM stock. It has been going up with bigger volumes, indicating buyers' support. That makes this stock an attractive choice for 2020 and promises some interesting things in the near future. Those who have missed its earlier rally, can take positions when the stock dips and starts climbing again.