Look back in time for the stocks Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

A flash back into the past. When it comes to the stock market one of the best ways to learn is by looking back into the past. Today we are going to look back at what expert analysis were saying a few years back. Pay attention to the psychology and see if there is something to be learned that can help you predict what these stocks may do in the future.

On Monday, Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), lost -0.61% to $52.56.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds will hold a live webinar for financial advisors tomorrow, October 20, 2015, at 2 p.m. ET to discuss common misconceptions about the risks and rewards of investing internationally. In Five Myths of International Investing, webinar presenter Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Administration, LLC, will provide insight and strategies for replacing these myths with reality.

This CE-approved webinar is intended to assist advisors improvement clients’ understanding about foreign investing. Clients who underestimate the opportunity outside the U.S. could be missing out on the potential growth—and volatility-dampening—advantages offered by broader global equity diversification.

“Most investors are aware of slow growth in the U.S. but remain unnecessarily cautious when it comes to diversifying into non-domestic holdings,” says Jacobsen. “Many are underinvested in international and emerging markets equities. Despite recent market volatility, we believe the case for these often-overlooked investment opportunities is still valid. In fact, over the next 12 to 36 months, we recommend an equity portfolio planned weight of up to 66% to non-U.S. markets for investors with the risk tolerance for this level of international exposure.”

Wells Fargo & Company provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, in addition to time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, auto floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards.

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT), declined -0.75% to $9.31, during its last trading session.

Weatherford International, is currently valued at $7.22 billion. The company has 80.32M shares outstanding and 91.80% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. The company has 0.56 value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as 1.17. The company earned $ -1005.00M in prior twelve months on revenue of $12.79B. It beta stands at 2.15.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company offers managed-pressure drilling services, counting closed-loop, air, managed pressure, and underbalanced drilling; drilling services, such as directional drilling, logging while drilling, measurement while drilling, and rotary steerable systems; and tubular running services, which comprise of tubular connection and installation services for the drilling, completion, and work over of oil or natural gas wells.

Finally, Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), ended its last trade with 1.07% gain, and closed at $9.45.

Marvell, declared the Marvell 88Q2112, the industrys first 1000BASE-T1 automotive Ethernet physical layer (PHY) transceiver compliant with the draft IEEE 802.3bp 1000BASE-T1 standard. The 88Q2112 supports the industrys highest in-vehicle connectivity bandwidth and is designed to meet the rigorous EMI requirements of an automotive system. The 1000BASE-T1 standard allows high speed and bi-directional data traffic over light weight, low cost, single pair cable harnesses. The Marvell 88Q2112 will sample to Marvells global customers starting in November 2015.

As cars are being designed and manufactured with more sophisticated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), automotive manufacturers and engineers are looking for solutions to meet the growing in-vehicle connectivity bandwidth demands. Marvell was instrumental in the development of the IEEE 802.3bp standard; therefore, I am thrilled that Marvell is the first silicon provider to offer a 1000Mbps automotive Ethernet transceiver, said Philip Poulidis, Vice President and General Manager, Automotive, Wireless and Internet of Things Business Units at Marvell. The 88Q2112 extends Marvells leadership of providing best-in-class Wi-Fi and telematics connectivity solutions and supports the 1000Mbps connectivity needs of next-generation connected and autonomous cars. Marvells automotive solutions are designed to connect the connected car.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers mobile and wireless products comprising communications and applications processors; thin modems; and connectivity solutions, counting Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, near field communication, and FM; and mobile computing products, in addition to silicon solutions and Kinoma software.

