Here is what Shares Of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) (NASDAQ:JD) & HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) did Wednesday.

U.S. stocks traded close to even on Wednesday after the possible tariffs got pushed back to December.

Financial stocks were among the biggest gainers. Higher rates can bolster profits for banks because they tend to widen the difference between what banks charge on loans and what they pay for deposits.

Shares of J.P. Morgan Chase rose .15% , to $129.30 Bank of America fell 30 cents, to 32.79. Goldman Sachs Group , fell to 218.42.

The S&P’s financial-stocks index rose .07%.

The Fed left rates unchanged, as predictable, and, in a direct reference to its next meeting, put a December rate hike firmly in play. It also downplayed global economic headwinds in its statement.

Here is a look back of what these stocks did three years ago and the progress they have made.

On Wednesday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)s shares inclined 4.12% to $119.27.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) offered 37.80% EPS for prior five years. The company has 41.50% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 26.20%. The company has $653.25 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 60.30%. Its price to book ratio was -5.44. Volatility of the stock was 2.31% for the week while for the month booked as 2.07%.

Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:JD)s shares gained 0.07% to $27.68.

JD.Com Inc (ADR) (JD) has the market capitalization of $38.26 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -2.60% while its return on equity ratio was -4.90%. ATR value of company was 1.22 while stock volatility for week was 3.20% while for month was 4.55%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.04 and its current ratio was 1.30.

JD.Com, declared that it plans to release its unaudited third quarter 2015 financial results on Monday, November 16, 2015, before the market opens.

JD.com’s administration will hold a conference call at 7:30 am, Eastern Time on November 16, 2015, (8:30 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 16, 2015) to discuss the Third quarter 2015 financial results.

JD.com, Inc. is an online direct sales company. The Company engages primarily in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in Peoples republic of China (PRC) on the Internet through its Website jd.com.

At the end of Wednesday’s trade, HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA)s shares surged 0.26% to $68.98.

HCA Holdings Inc (HCA) has market value of $28.57 billion while its EPS was booked as $4.88 in the last 12 months. The stock has 415.19 million shares outstanding while 77.30% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has gross profit margin of 83.10% while net profit margin was 5.60%. Beta value of the company was 1.40; beta is used to measure riskiness of the security.

HCA Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a health care services company. The Company owns, manages or operates hospitals, freestanding surgery centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers and various other facilities.