Is it a good time to buy Gooo

Gooo receives a lot of searches on the internet most likely because people are looking to buy Google Stock. Gooo is not the ticker for Google though. It is the ticker symbol for Gooo Green, Inc.

Unfortunately Gooo does not have a lot of trading volume.

Gooo Green, Inc., is a company that was put together in 2007 it originally called Plantation Development, Inc., their mission is to become a large property development and management corporation in the health related industry. The company is now focusing on developing health care products with infused Hemp cannabinoids. The company has been negotiation with hemp cannabinoid producing businesses. A little while back Gooo signed a letter of intent for its first acquisition, subject to some final due diligence. The proposed product line includes a Lotion Cleanser with infused Hemp utilizing Nano Technologies that increase the potency of the product. It is believed that Hemp protein may relieve chronic pain, cancer side effects, anxiety, diabetes, PTSD, sleep disorders, epilepsy, rheumatoid arthritis, antibiotic-resistant infections, cardiovascular disease,and various neurological ailments, MS and Parkinson disease as well as a lot more diseases. The company plans are to commercialize high grade hemp cannabinoids based therapeutics elements and compounds into products desired by the National and International markets.

