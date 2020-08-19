Is Hemp Inc.-HEMP stock a scam or the next best thing?

Hemp Inc.-HEMP

Hemp, Inc. is a publicly traded company with ticker symbol OTC. It was founded in the year 2008 and has its headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. The company provides green solutions with the eco-friendly and healthy approach towards the environment. The legalization of hemp in the United States has been a progressive step for the company to get all the products with the tagline having the hemp growth in the United States. The company wants to change the worldly approach by producing the healthy life solutions by banning GMOs, eating organic, reduction of carbon and producing the best solutions for mankind. The company aims at making a difference by working with the positive notes and the dedication towards bringing the best for industrial hemp sector. Hemp is still a penny stock company like most penny stocks it is trading under $1 and is considered risky.

With the 52-week low and high values of $0.01 and $0.06 respectively, the company is looking for the investors to trust their policies and gain valuable assets by bringing the green revolution. Hemp is now trading close to it’s 52 week low. Hemp requires less water and energy and is an ecologically preferred crop than the other ones. The company’s subsidiary Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC (100% owned) has the largest decoration plant in the North American region. The plant will be completed this year with its moves towards North Carolina (in the 9 acres warehouse of the company). Hemp was one of the most popular marijuana stocks back in 2013-14 it still has a large following.

When the plant will become operational, it will begin production of fiber for its products. The products will be using industrial hemp for its best lead. The products used will be oil absorbents from kenaf and LCM (Lost Circulation Material). The kenaf plant core has been found as the most absorbent material on the earth. The company will be manufacturing the product used effectively for the spilled oil cleanups (Product Name: SpillSuck™). This remarkable product was used on the coast of Louisiana for dealing with its big oil spill. LCM will be produced by the company for its drilling industry also. The product is capable of producing millions of dollars in the Hemp, Inc. revenue.

There are thousands of products made from Hemp. The major thing about the same is that the whole plant is used to make the beneficial products. The flowers and leaves can make high-end CBDs, oil for health and beauty products, fiber for fabric and paper, seeds for nutritious protein, core to make bio-fuel, LCM and building materials. There is so much to be attained from hemp and it is ultimately a win-win situation to entrust the material.

Hemp, Inc. fully supports the Industrial Hemp Farming Act (2015). This is the primary step towards production of industrial hemp farming in the American states. The approval of growing hemp for R&D in Northern Carolina is a positive aspect for the company to grow legal industrialized hemp. The company even spreads awareness and knowledge about hemp along with the benefits it has. Hemp Inc. has a great future and the company has given many purchase plans, acquisitions and various segments for the hemp industry. Will Hemp ever become more than just a penny stock?There is strategic business flow anticipated with the valued positioning of the operations of the industrial hemp industry.