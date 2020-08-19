EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) a look back into the past

In this article we are going to take a look in the past just a few years back and see what these stocks have done in the last 4-5 years. If we can understand the psychology that analysts were having back then and compare it to what happened with these stocks, we may be able to learn from this and use this to project where these stocks may go in the future.

EQT closed today at $9.49 a share today down big time over the last few years.

Now we jump back to 2015.

In 2015, Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), gained 1.64% to $69.44.

Mountain Valley Pipeline, formally applied to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for authorization to build a 301-mile interstate natural gas transmission pipeline designed to provide timely, cost-effective access to the growing demand for natural gas for use by local distribution companies, industrial users, and power generation facilities in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Appalachian regions of the United States.

Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC is a joint venture between EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM), majority owner and operator of the projected Mountain Valley Pipeline; and associates of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE); WGL Holdings, Inc. (WGL); Vega Energy Partners, Ltd; and RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO). The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP or Project) would transport the abundant supply of Marcellus and Utica natural gas commencing in Wetzel County, WV and traversing south through 11 counties in WV; and southeast through six counties in VA before ending in Pittsylvania County, VA. The MVP is predictable to provide at least 2 Bcf per day of firm transmission capacity; and pending regulatory approval, construction is anticipated to start in late 2016, with a full in-service targeted for the fourth quarter 2018.

Through this certificate application filing, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is being asked to certify the public convenience and necessity of the MVP project. The FERC, together with several cooperating agencies, will conduct a detailed review and evaluation of a broad number of subjects, counting public safety; water resources; karst topography; air quality; wildlife, soils, and vegetation; protected species; cultural and historic resources; sound levels; realistic alternatives; and cumulative economic benefits.

EQT Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, operates as a natural gas company in the United States. It operates in two segments, EQT Production and EQT Midstream. The EQT Production segment explores for, in addition to develops and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.