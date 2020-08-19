Changes for penny stocks Heat, GACR, PEII, SVBL,

Today was a busy day for a few OTC penny stock companies. Penny stocks GACR, HEAT, PEII, and SVBL all updated their Secretary of State Filings.
Generally when penny stock companies do this it brings more attention to the stocks. We see a lot of penny stocks quickly shoot up when this happens. These stock are very risky.
Disclaimer. I do not own any of the stocks listed on this page. I am not a licensed broker and I am not giving real estate advice. Do you our Due Diligence.
HEAT
10/22/2019 04:37 PM
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc.
Amendment After Issuance of Stock
NV
Grey Market
HEAT
Nevada SOS
SOS Status – Active
New Name: Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc.
Smartheat Inc
Reinstatement: 12/25/2018
0.01
Turnover – ~$39,558
Market Cap
39,557
Shares Authorized
Not Available
Shares Outstanding
3,955,774 – 8/17/2012
Restricted
Not Available
Unrestricted
Not Available
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
Not Available
Latest SEC Filing
8-K10/1/2019
GACR
10/22/2019 04:22 PM
Green Automotive Company
Amended Certification of Stock Designati…
NV
Pink No Information
GACR
Nevada SOS
Verified Transfer Agent Caveat Emptor💀Dark or Defunct
SOS Status – Active
Related OfficersCAGRGWSN
Reinstatement: 7/11/2017
0.0005
Bid: 0.0003 Ask: 0.0005 SOS Details OTC Markets Profile
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $5,274
Market Cap
492,797
Shares Authorized
1,950,000,000 – 10/4/2019
Shares Outstanding
985,595,531 – 10/4/2019
Restricted
237,964,534 – 10/4/2019
Unrestricted
747,630,997 – 10/4/2019
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
10,547,331 – 6/30/2012
Latest SEC Filing
15-12G7/19/2017
Latest OTC Report
Interim Financial Report1/4/2013
PEII
10/22/2019 03:54 PM
Petron Energy Ii, Inc.
Annual List
NV
Grey Market
PEII
Nevada SOS
Caveat Emptor💀SEC Delinquent
SOS Status – Active
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $0
Shares Authorized
5,000,000,000 – 1/22/2015
Shares Outstanding
1,496,540,072 – 3/11/2015
Restricted
Not Available
Unrestricted
Not Available
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
1,152,381,613 – 3/11/2015
Latest SEC Filing
SC 13G/A2/14/2018
Latest OTC Report
OTCQB Certification7/22/2014
SVBL
10/22/2019 03:36 PM
Silver Bull Resources, Inc.
Annual List
NV
SVBL
Nevada SOS
Penny Stock Exempt Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile
SOS Status – Active
0.0725
Bid: 0.0675 Ask: 0.0725
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $16,625,453
Market Cap
17,133,795
Shares Authorized
300,000,000 – 10/21/2019
Shares Outstanding
236,328,214 – 10/21/2019
Restricted
Not Available
Unrestricted
Not Available
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
229,316,589 – 6/31/2019
Latest SEC Filing
8-K10/15/2019
Latest OTC Report
OTCQB Certification2/6/2019
TBSS
10/22/2019 02:16 PM
Manneking, Inc.
Amendment Before Issuance of Stock
NV
Pink Limited Information
TBSS
Nevada SOS
Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile
SOS Status – Active
New Name: Manneking, Inc.
Tbss International
Reinstatement: 6/3/2019
0.008
Bid: 0.0078 Ask: 0.008
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $488,593
Market Cap
1,328,000
Shares Authorized
500,000,000 – 9/30/2019
Shares Outstanding
166,000,000 – 9/30/2019
Restricted
104,925,933 – 9/30/2019
Unrestricted
61,074,067 – 9/30/2019
DTC Deposited
27,115,533 – 9/30/2019
Float
61,074,067 – 7/24/2019
Latest SEC Filing
8-K5/29/2019
Latest OTC Report
Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information10/15/2019
BYSD
10/22/2019 10:54 AM
Bayside Corporation
Annual Report
WY
Pink No Information
BYSD
Wyoming SOS
Dark or Defunct Verified Profile
SOS Status – Active
0.052
Bid: 0.04 Ask: 0.23
Turnover – ~$15,926
Market Cap
15,925
Shares Authorized
9,000,000,000 – 7/32/2019
Shares Outstanding
306,268 – 7/32/2019
Restricted
Not Available
Unrestricted
Not Available
DTC Deposited
Not Available
Float
Not Available
Latest SEC Filing
REGDEX4/12/1999
Latest OTC Report
Officer/Director Disclosure4/17/2019
BRTI
10/22/2019 09:01 AM
Blackridge Technology International, Inc.
Certificate of Designation
NV
OTCQB
BRTI
Nevada SOS
Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile
SOS Status – Active
Reinstatement: 5/17/2010
0.18
Bid: 0.15 Ask: 0.18 S
Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value
Turnover – $2,161,689
Market Cap
17,566,810
Shares Authorized
200,000,000 – 10/14/2019
Shares Outstanding
97,593,393 – 10/14/2019
Restricted
73,595,199 – 10/14/2019
Unrestricted
23,998,194 – 10/14/2019
DTC Deposited
13,321,885 – 10/14/2019
Float
12,009,384 – 4/18/2019
Latest SEC Filing
10-Q8/14/2019
Latest OTC Report
OTCQB Certification4/26/2019
