Changes for penny stocks Heat, GACR, PEII, SVBL,

Today was a busy day for a few OTC penny stock companies. Penny stocks GACR, HEAT, PEII, and SVBL all updated their Secretary of State Filings.

Generally when penny stock companies do this it brings more attention to the stocks. We see a lot of penny stocks quickly shoot up when this happens. These stock are very risky.

Disclaimer. I do not own any of the stocks listed on this page. I am not a licensed broker and I am not giving real estate advice. Do you our Due Diligence.

HEAT

10/22/2019 04:37 PM

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc.

Amendment After Issuance of Stock

NV

Close Card

Grey Market

HEAT

Nevada SOS

SOS Status – Active

New Name: Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc.



Smartheat Inc

Reinstatement: 12/25/2018

0.01

Turnover – ~$39,558

Market Cap

39,557

Shares Authorized

Not Available

Shares Outstanding

3,955,774 – 8/17/2012

Restricted

Not Available

Unrestricted

Not Available

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

Not Available

Latest SEC Filing

8-K10/1/2019

GACR

10/22/2019 04:22 PM

Green Automotive Company

Amended Certification of Stock Designati…

NV

Pink No Information

GACR

Nevada SOS

Verified Transfer Agent Caveat Emptor💀Dark or Defunct

SOS Status – Active

Related OfficersCAGRGWSN

Reinstatement: 7/11/2017

0.0005

Bid: 0.0003 Ask: 0.0005 SOS Details OTC Markets Profile

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $5,274

Market Cap

492,797

Shares Authorized

1,950,000,000 – 10/4/2019

Shares Outstanding

985,595,531 – 10/4/2019

Restricted

237,964,534 – 10/4/2019

Unrestricted

747,630,997 – 10/4/2019

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

10,547,331 – 6/30/2012

Latest SEC Filing

15-12G7/19/2017

Latest OTC Report

Interim Financial Report1/4/2013

PEII

10/22/2019 03:54 PM

Petron Energy Ii, Inc.

Annual List

NV

Close Card

Grey Market

PEII

Nevada SOS

Caveat Emptor💀SEC Delinquent

SOS Status – Active

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $0

Shares Authorized

5,000,000,000 – 1/22/2015

Shares Outstanding

1,496,540,072 – 3/11/2015

Restricted

Not Available

Unrestricted

Not Available

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

1,152,381,613 – 3/11/2015

Latest SEC Filing

SC 13G/A2/14/2018

Latest OTC Report

OTCQB Certification7/22/2014

SVBL

10/22/2019 03:36 PM

Silver Bull Resources, Inc.

Annual List

NV

OTCQB

SVBL

Nevada SOS

Penny Stock Exempt Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile

SOS Status – Active

0.0725

Bid: 0.0675 Ask: 0.0725

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $16,625,453

Market Cap

17,133,795

Shares Authorized

300,000,000 – 10/21/2019

Shares Outstanding

236,328,214 – 10/21/2019

Restricted

Not Available

Unrestricted

Not Available

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

229,316,589 – 6/31/2019

Latest SEC Filing

8-K10/15/2019

Latest OTC Report

OTCQB Certification2/6/2019

TBSS

10/22/2019 02:16 PM

Manneking, Inc.

Amendment Before Issuance of Stock

NV

Pink Limited Information

TBSS

Nevada SOS

Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile

SOS Status – Active

New Name: Manneking, Inc.



Tbss International

Reinstatement: 6/3/2019

0.008

Bid: 0.0078 Ask: 0.008

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $488,593

Market Cap

1,328,000

Shares Authorized

500,000,000 – 9/30/2019

Shares Outstanding

166,000,000 – 9/30/2019

Restricted

104,925,933 – 9/30/2019

Unrestricted

61,074,067 – 9/30/2019

DTC Deposited

27,115,533 – 9/30/2019

Float

61,074,067 – 7/24/2019

Latest SEC Filing

8-K5/29/2019

Latest OTC Report

Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information10/15/2019

TBSS

10/22/2019 02:15 PM

Manneking, Inc.

Certificate Pursuant to NRS 78.209

NV

Pink Limited Information

TBSS

Nevada SOS

Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile

SOS Status – Active

New Name: Manneking, Inc.



Tbss International

Reinstatement: 6/3/2019

0.008

Bid: 0.0078 Ask: 0.008

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $488,593

Market Cap

1,328,000

Shares Authorized

500,000,000 – 9/30/2019

Shares Outstanding

166,000,000 – 9/30/2019

Restricted

104,925,933 – 9/30/2019

Unrestricted

61,074,067 – 9/30/2019

DTC Deposited

27,115,533 – 9/30/2019

Float

61,074,067 – 7/24/2019

Latest SEC Filing

8-K5/29/2019

Latest OTC Report

Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information10/15/2019

BYSD

10/22/2019 10:54 AM

Bayside Corporation

Annual Report

WY

Pink No Information

BYSD

Wyoming SOS

Dark or Defunct Verified Profile

SOS Status – Active

0.052

Bid: 0.04 Ask: 0.23

Turnover – ~$15,926

Market Cap

15,925

Shares Authorized

9,000,000,000 – 7/32/2019

Shares Outstanding

306,268 – 7/32/2019

Restricted

Not Available

Unrestricted

Not Available

DTC Deposited

Not Available

Float

Not Available

Latest SEC Filing

REGDEX4/12/1999

Latest OTC Report

Officer/Director Disclosure4/17/2019

BRTI

10/22/2019 09:01 AM

Blackridge Technology International, Inc.

Certificate of Designation

NV

Close Card

OTCQB

BRTI

Nevada SOS

Verified Transfer Agent Verified Profile

SOS Status – Active

Reinstatement: 5/17/2010

0.18

Bid: 0.15 Ask: 0.18 S

Turnover Based on Most Recent Float Value

Turnover – $2,161,689

Market Cap

17,566,810

Shares Authorized

200,000,000 – 10/14/2019

Shares Outstanding

97,593,393 – 10/14/2019

Restricted

73,595,199 – 10/14/2019

Unrestricted

23,998,194 – 10/14/2019

DTC Deposited

13,321,885 – 10/14/2019

Float

12,009,384 – 4/18/2019

Latest SEC Filing

10-Q8/14/2019

Latest OTC Report

OTCQB Certification4/26/2019

HEAT

10/22/2019 07:53 AM