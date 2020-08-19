AVXL Stock: Good News for Company and its Stock Price

The Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) stock is getting a boost from company news and technical signals on the charts. The company has been granted a new treatment patent for Alzheimer’s disease. This patent is for the long term and could remain valid until 2037. Stock markets love this kind of news of any long-term success. That is why the AVXL stock is also getting much attention from traders and investors. This is another stock that you might like to include in your portfolio and buy it near the technical support levels, when the stock moves up with higher volumes

.

Anavex’s success with the new treatment of Alzheimer’s disease also makes it a coveted stock among long-term investors. Various analysts have updated their ratings for the stock and given it a “strong-buy” rating. The company’s earnings estimates have also seen an upward trend which supports the buy rating for the AVXL stock. Any jump in earnings estimates is the sure-shot sign that the stock will get lapped up by traders and investors, and its price will move upwards with no hurdle. This is especially true for the near-term movement in the stock’s price. A ratings upgrade by the industry’s established analysts is essentially a strong and positive comment for the company’s earnings outlook, which is expected to have a more favorable impact on the AVXL stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. Its main function is the development of various therapeutic medicines required for treating neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a leading compound called ANAVEX2-73. This compound is in the developmental stages for treating Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease. The company is also trying to develop medicines from the same compound for treating central nervous system diseases. The company was established in 2004 and its headquarters are in New York NY.

The company is a center of attraction because it focuses on developing treatments for those rare diseases that do not have any therapy available. For example, Rett syndrome. The company also uses generic medicine for treating neurological disorders, including their severe forms. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Is developing a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases caused by the advancing age in older people, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Getting a new patent for Alzheimer’s disease can have a strong positive influence on the company’s future earnings and its potential profits. This has already been seen in the company’s revised earnings estimates. The upward revision in the earnings estimate has already been affecting its stock price in a positive way. This shows that the institutional investors have started taking an interest in the AVXL stock and perhaps started building positions in the stock. The buying and selling of institutional investors are the major forces that chart any stock’s progress, which is reflected in its technical charts and followed by retail traders. So, if big investors have started adding this stock to their portfolio, the retail investors and traders will follow soon.

