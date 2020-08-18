(YHOO) (CX) (FITB) (NFLX) Sizzling Stock Alert: Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO), Cemex SAB de (NYSE:CX), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Netflix, (NASDAQ:NFLX) | BNinvestors

On Monday, Shares of Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), lost -5.25% to $27.60.

Yahoo issued the fifth update to its transparency report, ongoing the company’s efforts to provide as much information as we can about government requests for users’ data and government requests to remove content.

This latest transparency report contains information covering the first six months of 2015 (January 1-June 30, 2015). This comprises National Security Letters (NSLs) and law enforcement data requests (such as search warrants, court orders, and subpoenas issued in criminal investigations). FISA requests comprised are from July 1 December 31, 2014, as they are subject to a six-month delay under U.S. law.

Yahoo! Inc. is a technology company. The Company is engaged in providing Internet search, communication and digital content. The Company manages its business geographically: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Companys products comprise Search, Communications, Digital content, Flickr, and Tumblr.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (ADR) (NYSE:CX), declined -4.74% to $6.63, during its last trading session.

CEMEX declared recently that, after reaching close to 7 million beneficiaries through its social programs, it has set the aim of benefiting more than 10 million people by the year 2020. CEMEX made the declaration during the United Nations Private Sector Forum 2015 meetings held in New York City, attended by Fernando A. Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer of CEMEX.

CEMEX supports infrastructure and housing development in the communities where it operates. Among its efforts, it is establishing community centers for construction training and education and empowering customers at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid through different self-construction assistance initiatives, such as renowned Patrimonio Hoy and Assisted Self-Construction Integrated Program (PIAC).

“Our social initiatives aim to make cities and communities more inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. By building strong, high-quality infrastructure, undertaking actions to combat climate change, and offering sustainable products and solutions, we contribute to the UN Global Compact’s Sustainable Development Aims and reinforce our commitment to building a better future,” said Fernando A. Gonzalez, CEO of CEMEX.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating auxiliaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in more than 50 countries throughout the world.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), declined -2.77% to $18.60, during its last trading session.

Fifth Third Bancorp is planned to report third quarter 2015 financial results on October 20, 2015. The declaration will be available at www.53.com at about 6:30 AM ET. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s partner, Fifth Third Bank, provide a range of financial products and services to the retail, commercial, financial, governmental, educational and medical sectors, and credit products, such as credit cards, installment loans, mortgage loans and leases.

Finally, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), ended its last trade with -2.71% loss, and closed at $99.47.

Netflix, Legendary Television and Universal Cable Productions declared recently that Netflix has attained subscription video on demand (SVOD) rights on a global basis to COLONY, a highly anticipated new drama from Carlton Cuse (Lost) and Ryan Condal (Hercules), which premieres on USA January 14, 2016. COLONY is a co-production between Legendary Television and Universal Cable Productions.

Leading up to its Season 1 premiere Netflix has licensed second window streaming rights to COLONY, which now joins the ranks of other popular, highly-rated, and critically acclaimed series that Netflix has recently attained such as How to Get Away with Murder, Jane the Virgin, and Zoo, all entering their second seasons. Netflix will stream COLONY about a year after its linear broadcast on USA in the U.S., on Bell Medias Bravo in Canada, and after its linear broadcast in other territories worldwide.

Set in the very near future, COLONY centers on one familys struggle to survive and bring liberty back to the people of an occupied Los Angeles.

Netflix, Inc. is a provider of Internet television network. The Company has over 57 million streaming members in over 50 countries. Its members can watch more than two billion hours of television (TV) shows and movies per month, counting original series, documentaries and feature films on Internet-connected screen. The Company has three operating segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD.

