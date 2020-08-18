(WMT) (AAPL) (ABX) (ASNA) Stock’s Stunning Activities – Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Wal-Mart Stores, (NYSE:WMT), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX), Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) | BNinvestors

On Monday, Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT), lost -0.16% to $63.68.

Wal-Mart Stores, said it would offer customers who buy groceries online the option to pick up their orders from the parking lots of nearby stores, according to Reuters.

The retailer will roll out the free service from this month in certain U.S. cities after trial runs proved popular, Michael Bender, chief operating officer of Wal-Marts global ecommerce, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

Shoppers have to choose a pick up time and drive into a nearby stores parking lot, where associates would load the items into their cars, Wal-Mart said.

The service will be available in Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte and Fayetteville, North Carolina; Salt Lake City and Ogden, Utah; Nashville, Tennessee; Tucson, Arizona and Colorado Springs, Colorado, the company said.

Wal-Mart said it will extend the service to more markets in the coming weeks. Reuters Reports

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Companys operations are conducted in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sams Club.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), declined -1.98% to $112.44, during its last trading session.

Apple declared it has sold more than 13 million new iPhone® 6s and iPhone 6s Plus models, a new record, just three days after launch. iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus will be available in more than 40 additional countries starting October 9 counting Italy, Mexico, Russia, Spain and Taiwan. The new iPhones will be available in over 130 countries by the end of the year.

“Sales for iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus have been phenomenal, blowing past any previous first weekend sales results in Apple’s history,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Customers’ feedback is incredible and they are loving 3D Touch and Live Photos, and we can’t wait to bring iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus to customers in even more countries on October 9.”

iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus bring a powerful new dimension to iPhone’s revolutionary Multi-Touch™ interface with 3D Touch, which senses how deeply you press the display, letting you do essential things more quickly and simply. The new iPhones introduce Live Photos, which bring still images to life, transforming instants frozen in time into unforgettable living memories. Live Photos, 3D Touch, 12-megapixel iSight® camera, 5-megapixel FaceTime® HD camera with Retina® Flash and more are powered by the Apple-designed A9 chip, the most advanced chip ever in a smartphone, delivering faster performance and great battery life. iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus are designed with the strongest glass on any smartphone and 7000 series aluminum, the same alloy used in the aerospace industry, in gorgeous metallic finishes that now comprise rose gold.

Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ABX), declined -4.72% to $6.26, during its last trading session.

Barrick Gold Corporation has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the eighth successive year; the company was also comprised in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the ninth year in a row.

We are honored to be comprised in this respected index again this year, said Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky. It tells us that we are ongoing to live up to the values that, from day one, have driven Barricks success, values like trust and transparency, social responsibility and accountability, and the pursuit of excellence in all that we do. When we stay true to these values and build strong partnerships with host communities, governments, and our employees, we position ourselves for long-term success.

Each year, the Dow Jones Sustainability Index independently evaluates more than 2,500 companies using rigorous sustainability criteria to identify the top 10 percent of performers. Companies are evaluated on a range of sustainability metrics, counting governance, social performance, environment and economic contributions taking into account both industry-specific trends in addition to sustainability issues facing multiple sectors.

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, in addition to related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company operates in segments: eight individual gold mines, Acacia and Pascua-Lama project.

Finally, Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA), ended its last trade with -1.41% loss, and closed at $13.28.

Lane Bryant is a wholly-owned partner of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA).

Lane Bryant, the fashion retail chain catering to women sizes 14 to 28, is partnering with the American Cancer Society on a synergistic campaign during the month of October to support the Societys Making Strides Against Breast Cancer initiative.

Lane Bryant has received the American Cancer Societys Corporate Impact Award for Excellence in Philanthropy for the brands support of the Society in 2014. The Corporate Impact Award for Excellence in Philanthropy is the American Cancer Societys highest corporate recognition award, and is presented annually to companies that have offered $1 million or more in financial and in-kind support through corporate and associate contribution.

Since 2012, Lane Bryant customers and associates have contributed $1.4 million dollars to American Cancer Societys Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign. The Brand aims to improvement the 2015 contribution by 21% for a total contribution of $2 million dollars in 4 years.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. is a national specialty retailer offering clothing, shoes and accessories for missy and plus-size women through its 100% owned auxiliaries, under the Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn and Catherines brands; and for tween girls and boys, under the Justice brand.

