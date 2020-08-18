Whats Hot Today: Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

During Monday’s Afternoon trade, Shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), gain 0.80% to $115.13.

Description:

Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Latest News Update:

Apple Inc (AAPL), declared the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus on Tuesday, September 9, the first day for ordering them was Friday, September 12, three days later with first sales on Friday, September 19, 7 days after they could be ordered. Forbes

For the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus they were declared on Wednesday, September 9, the first day for ordering them was Saturday, September 12, also three days later and their first day of sales is on Friday, September 25, which is 13 days after they could be ordered. Having an extra 6 days of pre-orders should assist Apple beat last years 10 million unit record. Forbes

According to Reuters Apple Inc (AAPL), said on Monday that advance orders of its new iPhones were on pace to beat the 10 million units the previous versions logged in their first weekend last year, a feat that analysts attributed to the inclusion of sales from China.

The Chinese debut of the preceding models, the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, was delayed last year as the company awaited approval from regulators. Many analysts say China is poised to overtake the United States as Apples biggest market.

Apple Inc did not disclose the specific number of advance orders it received for the new iPhone 6S and 6S Plus. Analysts had predictable about 4.5 million for the first 24 hours, contrast with 4 million during the first day last year.

Apple began taking preorders on Saturday for the phones, which will start shipping Sept. 25.

The company said it was working to catch up to demand for the iPhone 6S Plus, the larger of the two new phones, which exceeded its forecasts for the preorder period.

Apple has this track record of outperforming its own outperformance, but the iPhone 6 looks like an extraordinarily tough act to follow, he said. The fact that they are fast out of the gate with this refresh is a very encouraging sign.

Last week Apple declared the phones, in addition to a new TV set-top box that responds to voice commands, but the new products underwhelmed many social media commentators and investors.

Current Trade Update: The firm opened its current trade at $116.58, and as of now, it is trading at $115.64. The total volume traded for the day is 41.10M, as compared to its average daily volume of 71.49M shares. The stock is floating in a range of $114.86 $116.89. The stock holda the market capitalization of $654.65B.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, watches, and portable digital music players worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones that comprise a phone, music player, and Internet device; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers; iPod, a line of portable digital music and media players, such as iPod touch, iPod nano, and iPod shuffle; and Apple Watches, personal electronic devices that combine watch technology with an iOS-based user interface.

Shares of Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), declined -0.60% to $651.31, during its current trading session.

Description:

Google Inc. (Google) provides its products and services in more than 100 languages and in more than 50 countries, regions and territories. The Company offers a range of products across screens and devices. The Company delivers both performance advertising and brand advertising.

Latest News Update:

Google Inc. (Google) has hired auto industry veteran and former Hyundai U.S. CEO John Krafcik to run its self-driving car program. Mercurynews

Krafcik, 53, is credited with turning around Hyundais U.S. operations, leading the company to huge sales improvements after the Great Recession. Early in his career as a mechanical engineer he worked at a joint venture between Toyota and General Motors where he became a proponent of lean manufacturing.

For Google, Krafciks hiring shows the tech giant is serious about turning autonomous cars into a sustainable business. Google has promised to have a self-driving car in the publics hands by 2020. Krafcik takes over as the autonomous car CEO later this month. Mercurynews

Google Inc. (Google) stunned the auto industry in 2010 by announcing that it was straying beyond its primary, Internet search and advertising business to develop self-driving vehicles. The company said in a statement Monday that its made more progress on its autonomous car technology than it ever thought was possible.

Krafcik is a Stanford-trained mechanical engineer who also has a business degree. After working at the GM-Toyota venture, he went to Ford Motor Co., where he held engineering posts counting chief engineer on the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs. At Hyundai, he led U.S. marketing and sales. Mercurynews report

Hiring Krafcik also sets the stage for Google to create a separate autonomous car company under its new holding company called Alphabet. The companys statement says the project isnt ready to become a separate company yet, though its certainly a good candidate to become one at some point in the future. Mercurynews added

Current Trade Update: The firm opened its current trade at $655.63, and as of now, it is trading at $653.78. The total volume traded for the day is 836,565.00, as compared to its average daily volume of 2.41M shares. The stock is floating in a range of $649.50 $655.92. The stock holda the market capitalization of $441.23B.

Google Inc. builds technology products and provides services to organize the information. The company offers Google Search that provides information online; Google Now that offers information to users when they need it; AdWords, an auction-based advertising program; AdSense, which enables Websites that are part of the Google network to deliver ads; DoubleClick Ad Exchange, a marketplace for the trading display ad space; and other advertising platforms, such as AdExchange and AdMob.

Finally, Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), dropped -3.64%, and is now trading at $62.27.

Description:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is principally engaged in online and mobile commerce through products, services and technology. The Company provides retail and wholesale marketplaces available through both personal computer and mobile interfaces in the PRC and internationally.

Latest News Update:

Shares of Chinese e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba fell almost 4 percent on Monday after a report in Barrons said the companys shares were due to decline. AP

Alibabas e-commerce platforms, counting Taobao and Tmall, make up 80 percent of Chinese e-commerce. The company went public in the U.S. a year ago to great fanfare, and investors, seeking to tap into the rapidly growing Chinese middle-class, scrambled to buy shares.

But investor demand has faded as sales growth has slowed and the Chinese economy in general has become more volatile. The stock price is down 48 percent from its all-time high of $120.

On Saturday, trade publication Barrons published a report saying that Alibabas stock could fall 50 percent further, citing increasing competition and the uncertain Chinese economy. AP

Alibaba responded to the report, saying it was inaccurate and lacks three key ingredients integrity, professionalism and fair play. AP report

Current Trade Update: The firm opened its current trade at $62.55, and as of now, it is trading at $62.36. The total volume traded for the day is 19.42M, as compared to its average daily volume of 19.31M shares. The stock is floating in a range of $61.48 $63.26. The stock holda the market capitalization of $164.04B.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its auxiliaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates Taobao Marketplace, an online shopping destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Juhuasuan, a group buying marketplace; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.

0

0

1

0

0