U.S Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

On Friday, Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), gained 0.70% to $45.24.

Verizon Wireless, a technology leader with the nations largest and most reliable 4G LTE network, has improved its network in Auburn, Ala. with new small cell technology in anticipation of the burgeoning wireless data traffic generated by the thousands of football fans arriving on the Auburn campus for Saturdays big game who want to share messages, photos and videos using their wireless devices. During the 2014 rivalry game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., the Verizon Wireless network processed more than 794 Gigabytes of data.

Small cells are an integral part of Verizons commitment to the customer experience to stay ahead of the growing demand for mobile data by boosting capacity, said Gordon Cook, director, Network Engineering and Operations at Verizon Wireless. This technology adds 4G LTE capacity in important high-traffic areas so that our customers can share this exciting rivalry game, especially on social media.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its auxiliaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide.

Shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), declined -1.82% to $8.08, during its last trading session.

United States Steel Corporation, declared it will temporarily idle its Granite City Works steelmaking and finishing operations in Granite City, Ill. As the primary flat-roll supplier of the oil and gas industry, the idling is part of an on-going adjustment of steelmaking operations throughout North America to match customer demand.

The company routinely adjusts production at its operating facilities to reflect market fluctuations. This is a result of continued challenging global market conditions counting fluctuating oil prices, reduced rig counts and associated inventory overhang, depressed steel prices and unfairly traded imports, which continue to have a noteworthy impact on the business. The company will be working closely with its customers through this transition. The company will continue to operate its steelmaking operations in Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania as well some finishing operations in Alabama.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular).

Finally, Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), ended its last trade with 1.40% gain, and closed at $50.57.

Tyson Foods, stated the following results:

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Adjusted operating income up 21% to $568 million

Record fourth quarter adjusted operating margin of 5.8%

Cash flows from operations of $898 million

Captured $98 million in total synergies

Repurchased 5.9 million shares for $250 million, not taking into account shares repurchased to offset dilution from our equity compensation plan

Fiscal 2015 Highlights

Record adjusted EPS of $3.15, an improvement of 7% over preceding year

Record adjusted sales of $40.6 billion, an improvement of 9% over preceding year

Record adjusted operating income of $2.25 billion, an improvement of 37% over preceding year

Record cash flows from operations of $2.6 billion

Captured $322 million in total synergies

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, in addition to case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.