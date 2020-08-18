U.S Stocks News Analysis: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

On Thursday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)s shares inclined 1.50% to $115.47.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) offered 37.80% EPS for prior five years. The company has 41.50% return on equity value while its ROI ratio was 26.20%. The company has $648.74 billion market capitalizations and the institutional ownership was 60.20%. Its price to book ratio was -5.27. Volatility of the stock was 1.74% for the week while for the month booked as 2.16%.

Apple, declared two new programs aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of its manufacturing partners in China. The programs will avoid over 20 million metric tons of greenhouse gas pollution in the country between now and 2020, equivalent to taking nearly 4 million passenger vehicles off the road for one year.

Apple also declared that construction on 40 megawatts of solar projects in the Sichuan Province is now complete. These solar installations produce more than the total amount of electricity used by Apple’s offices and retail stores in China, making Apples operations carbon neutral in China.

First, Apple is significantly expanding its clean-energy investments in China. Apple plans to build more than 200 megawatts of solar projects in the northern, eastern and southern grid regions of China, which will produce the equivalent of the energy used by more by than 265,000 Chinese homes in a year and will start to offset the energy used in Apple’s supply chain.

Second, Apple is launching a new initiative to drive its manufacturing partners to become more energy efficient and to use clean energy for their manufacturing operations. Apple will partner with suppliers in China to install more than 2 gigawatts of new clean energy in the coming years.

Apple Inc. (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

JD.Com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:JD)s shares gained 0.73% to $26.20.

JD.Com Inc(ADR) (JD) The company has the market capitalization of $35.98 billion. Return on assets ratio of the company was -2.60% while its return on equity ratio was -4.90%. ATR value of company was 1.30 while stock volatility for week was 3.61% while for month was 4.87%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was 0.04 and its current ratio was 1.30.

JD.com, Inc. is an online direct sales company. The Company engages primarily in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (counting audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in Peoples republic of China (PRC) on the Internet through its Website jd.com.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)s shares dipped -1.21% to $22.89.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) has market value of $12.22 billion while its EPS was booked as $1.43 in the last 12 months. The stock has 527.53 million shares outstanding while 67.10% shares of the company were owned by institutional investors. In the profitability analysis, the company has net profit margin was 20.90%.

Citizens Financial Group, stated third quarter net income of $220 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, contrast with third quarter 2014 net income of $189 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share. Third quarter 2015 net income was up $30 million from second quarter 2015 net income of $190 million, and diluted EPS raised $0.05 from $0.35 in second quarter 2015. As predictable, the company recorded no restructuring charges and special items in third quarter 2015 contrast with $25 million after-tax, or $0.05 per diluted common share, in second quarter 2015, and $13 million after-tax, or $0.02 per diluted common share, in the third quarter 2014, as detailed in the Negotiation of Results portion of this release. Third quarter 2015 diluted EPS totaled $0.40 contrast to Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.40 in second quarter 2015 and $0.36 in third quarter 2014, reflecting the continued focus on enhancing efficiency and delivering revenue growth in the face of the persistent low-rate environment. Third quarter 2015 net income available to common stockholders was reduced by $7 million, or $0.01 per share, related to preferred stock dividends.

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (“ROTCE”) of 6.6% in third quarter 2015 improved from 5.9% in second quarter 2015 and 5.8% in third quarter 2014. Third quarter 2015 results compare with Adjusted ROTCE of 6.7% in second quarter 2015 and 6.2% in third quarter 2014.

Citizens also declared that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 19, 2015 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2015.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is a retail bank holding company in the United States. The Company offers a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, institutions and companies. The Company operates about 1,200 branches in an 11-state footprint across the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions.

