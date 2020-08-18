Trending Stocks: Merck & Co., (NYSE:MRK), New Gold, (NYSEMKT:NGD), Callon Petroleum Company, (NYSE:CPE)

On Wednesday, Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), gained 0.97% to $54.23.

Merck & Co., known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, recently declared the presentation of results from the initial phase (Part A) of the company’s C-CREST 1 and 2 Phase 2 clinical development program evaluating two investigational all-oral, triple-combination treatment regimens – a regimen of grazoprevir1, MK-36822 andelbasvir3; and a regimen of grazoprevir, MK-3682 and MK-84084 – in treatment-naïve patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotypes (GT) 1, 2 or 3 infection. These data will be presented recently during a late-breaking abstract session at The Liver Meeting® (Abstract #LB-15). Based on the results of this initial trial, Merck has initiated further study of grazoprevir (100mg), MK-3682 (450mg) and MK-8408 (60mg) in the second phase (Part B) of the C-CREST Phase 2 clinical development program.

“Merck’s chronic hepatitis C development program continues to focus on the aim of advancing a short-duration treatment regimen that offers high virologic cure rates across all viral genotypes,” said Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, Merck Research Laboratories. “The strong results observed in this study support the further investigation of the novel triple-combination regimen of grazoprevir, MK-3682 and MK-8408 in patients with chronic hepatitis C.”

Merck & Co., Inc. provides health care solutions worldwide. The company offer therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal infections, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, male pattern hair loss, and fertility diseases.

Shares of New Gold, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NGD), inclined 3.72% to $2.23, during its last trading session.

New Gold provides an update on the companys exploration success at the Peak Mines (Peak). The companys 2015 exploration efforts have resulted in the discovery of two new zones of polymetallic mineralization, Chronos and Anjea, both located right away adjacent to current and past-producing ore deposits within Peaks main nine-kilometre long mine corridor. Chronos is a zone of gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mineralization located directly above the Perseverance ore body which is presently in production and adjacent to the Peak mill. Anjea is a zone of copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc mineralization located adjacent to the historic Great Cobar mine and about nine kilometres north of the Peak mill.

We are very happy to have discovered two new zones of mineralization in such close proximity to our existing infrastructure, stated Mark Petersen, Vice President Exploration. It is rewarding to see a mine that has already delivered over twenty years of resource replacement continue to demonstrate such strong potential for new discoveries. We look forward to building further on the results at both Chronos and Anjea in addition to several newly emerging mineralized prospects between them.

New Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s operating properties comprise a 100% interest in the New Afton gold-copper mine in British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite gold mine in California; the Peak gold-copper mines in New South Wales, Australia; and the Cerro San Pedro gold-silver mine in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Finally, Shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), ended its last trade with 2.42% gain, and closed at $9.32.

Callon Petroleum Company, declared the closing of its formerly declared underwritten public offering of 13,800,000 shares of its common stock, counting 1,800,000 shares sold to the underwriters following their option to purchase additional shares, which the underwriters exercised on November 10, 2015. Following this issuance, Callon now has 80,115,551 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. Total net proceeds of the offering, after underwriters discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, will be about $109.9 million. Proceeds from the offering are predictable to be used to repay amounts outstanding under Callons credit facility, which were used in part to finance recent acquisitions, with any remainder being used for general corporate purposes, which may comprise future acquisitions.

Callon Petroleum Company engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2014, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 32.8 million barrel of oil equivalent, counting 25.7 million barrels of oil and 42.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.

