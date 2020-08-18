Stocks to Keep Your Eyes on – Facebook, (NASDAQ:FB), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, (NYSE:VRX), Itaú Unibanco Holding, (NYSE:ITUB)

On Wednesday, Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), gained 1.33% to $103.94.

Facebook, stated financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2015.

We had a good quarter and got a lot done, said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. Were focused on innovating and investing for the long term to serve our community and connect the entire world.

Third Quarter 2015 Operational Highlights

Daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.01 billion on average for September 2015, an improvement of 17% year-over-year.

Mobile DAUs – Mobile DAUs were 894 million on average for September 2015, an improvement of 27% year-over-year.

Monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 1.55 billion as of September 30, 2015, an improvement of 14% year-over-year.

Mobile MAUs – Mobile MAUs were 1.39 billion as of September 30, 2015, an improvement of 23% year-over-year.

Third Quarter 2015 Other Financial Highlights

Mobile advertising revenue – Mobile advertising revenue represented about 78% of advertising revenue for the third quarter of 2015, up from 66% of advertising revenue in the third quarter of 2014.

Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2015 were $780 million.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities – Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $15.83 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2015.

Free cash flow – Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2015 was $1.41 billion.

Stock institutional ownership is 68.70% while insider ownership comprises 0.06%. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) distance from 50-day simple moving average (SMA50) is 10.49%.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. It provides a set of development tools and application programming interfaces that enable developers to integrate with Facebook to create mobile and Web applications. The companys products comprise Facebook mobile app and Website that enable people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Messenger, a mobile-to-mobile messaging application available on Android, iOS, and Windows phone devices; Instagram, a mobile application that enable people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; and WhatsApp Messenger, a cross-platform mobile messaging application that allows people to exchange messages on iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows phone, and Nokia devices. As of December 31, 2014, it had 1.19 billion monthly active users and 890 million daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE:VRX), declined -6.01% to $91.98, during its last trading session.

Bill Ackman was right: Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. spends a fraction of what similar drugmakers do on lobbyists to represent the company in Washington and keep it abreast of sentiment on the industry in the nation’s capital, according to Bloomberg.

Valeant, under fire for price hikes on older drugs and a now-terminated relationship with a mail-order pharmacy that assisted boost insurer reimbursement, faces investigations in both houses of the U.S. Congress. Yet the drugmaker, valued at $32 billion, is using very little of its $8.26 billion in 2014 sales on government relations, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Government. Bloomberg Reports

Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Administration is a top Valeant shareholder, said last week that Valeant had underinvested in government relations, a “meaningful mistake.”

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices worldwide. The company offers Solodyn to treat red and pus-filled pimples of acne in patients, in addition to Ziana, Acanya, Atralin, Retin- A Micro, and ONEXTON gel; Wellbutrin XL for major depressive disorder in adults; Jublia for onychomycosis of the toenails; Xenazine for chorea; Targretin for Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma; Arestin, a subgingival sustained-release antibiotic; and PROVENGE for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Finally, Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB), ended its last trade with -0.80% loss, and closed at $7.41.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazils largest bank by market value, anticipates consumer and corporate loan defaults to peak late next year, an indication that efforts to grow secured lending in recent years are bearing fruit, according to Reuters.

Even as the jump in consumer delinquencies during the third quarter was unusually big, executives said on Wednesday the indicator is set to rise at a less intense pace in coming months. Corporate defaults may climb too, although at a slower pace than those for individuals, they said.

The main source of default improvements should come from credit card and unsecured personal loans, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Vassimon said during a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings. In contrast to prior credit market downturns, Itaú now has a bigger share of secured lending on its loan book, assisting mitigate the impact from rising defaults, he added.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. provides various financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Bank Retail, Consumer Credit Retail, and Wholesale Bank segments. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, and time deposits; and offers credit cards, personal loans, payroll loans, vehicle loans, and residential mortgage loans.

