On Monday Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), Increased to $148.21 it is hard to believe that back in 2015 this company’s stock was at $28.21, during its last trading session.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT), a developer of innovative RNA-targeted therapeutics, declared the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is tentatively planned to review Sarepta’s New Drug Application (NDA) for eteplirsen, for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to exon 51 skipping, on January 22, 2016. Things have really picked up since then and it seems that this uptrend will continue! There has been no formal communication to the company or Federal Register notice of a confirmed advisory committee meeting date.

It is estimated that DMD affects about one in every 3,500 boys born worldwide, with 13% of people with the disease having mutations addressable by eteplirsen/exon 51 skipping.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare, infectious, and other diseases.

