NYSE Stock BTI British American Tobacco has struggled since acquiring Reynolds American

(NYSE:BTI) has struggled since spending over 40 billion to acquire Reynolds American. At the beginning of 2019 the stock was under $30 a share but has finally recovered. Is the worse behind BTI?

Back in 2016 BTI acquired Reynolds America. At the time it looked like it was a smart move. Reynolds had a market cap of of $66.71 billion.

Reynolds American Inc., through its auxiliaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products in the United States. It operates through RJR Tobacco, American Snuff, and Santa Fe segments. The RJR Tobacco segment offers cigarettes under the brand names of CAMEL, PALL MALL, WINSTON, KOOL, DORAL, SALEM, MISTY, and CAPRI; and CAMEL Snus, a smoke-free tobacco product, in addition to manages various licensed brands, counting DUNHILL and STATE EXPRESS 555.

Everything looked great for BTI but the tobacco has been in trouble for a long time now especially in the American Market. Many tobacco companies are making the transition to cannabis and that is why so many marijuana stocks are becoming popular.

BTI did cross both the 50 day moving average and the 100 day moving average so hopefully it will finish this year strong.