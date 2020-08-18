Nasdaq: ADI has been on fire ever since it acquired LLTC

Analog Devices Inc. Nasdaq: ADI Has been on fire ever since it bought Linear Technology Corp.

ADI took a big risk shelling out over 14 billion for LLTC. As of Monday July 29th 2019 ADI stock price is now up over double what is was when it first acquired LLTC. At the time Linear Technology Corporation (LLTC), a leading, independent manufacturer of high performance linear integrated circuits, recently stated financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2015. Quarterly revenues of $341.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2016 reduced $29.1 million or 7.9% from $371.1 million stated in the first quarter of fiscal year 2015 and reduced $37.6 million or 9.9% from the previous quarters revenue of $379.5 million. Net income of $112.0 million reduced $17.4 million or 13.4% from the first quarter of fiscal year 2015 and reduced $20.7 million or 15.6% from the previous quarter’s net income of $132.7 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.46 per share in the first quarter of fiscal year 2016 reduced $0.07 per share or 13% from the first quarter of fiscal year 2015 and reduced $0.08 per share or 15% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2015. Net income and diluted earnings per share reduced on a sequential basis and from the comparable preceding year period primarily due to the decrease in revenue.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities raised by $42.3 million over the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2015 to $1.24 billion. A cash dividend of $0.30 per share will be paid on November 25, 2015 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2015. During the first quarter the Company generated positive cash flows from operations of $175.7 million or 51% of total revenues. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2016 the Company returned $129.9 million to shareholders in the form of dividends of $73.3 million, representing $0.30 per share, and stock purchases of $56.6 million totaling 1.4 million shares.

Linear Technology Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a line of analog integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers amplifiers, high speed amplifiers, voltage regulators and references, interface circuits, data converters, battery stack monitors, silicon oscillators and Timer Blox, and phase locked loop synthesizers and clock distribution products.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.