Investor’s Alert: Sand Ridge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), Mark west Energy Partners LP (NYSE:MWE)

On Wednesday, Shares of Sand Ridge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), lost -7.94% to $0.313.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2015, the NASDAQ Composite ended at 5,075.20, up 1.79%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.42%, to finish the day at 17,737.16, and the S&P 500 closed at 2,083.58, up 1.62%.

Sand Ridge Energy Inc.s stock advanced 5.02% to close Wednesdays session at USD 0.37, below its 50-day and 200-day moving average of USD 0.39 and USD 1.03, respectively. The share price oscillated between USD 0.35 and USD 0.38. The stock recorded a trading volume of 6.39 million shares, which was below its 50-day daily average volume of 17.55 million shares and below its 52-week average volume of 15.53 million shares. Over the last three days, Sand Ridge Energy Inc.s shares have declined by 5.62% while in the past one week it has moved up 1.83%. In the last six months, the stock has lost 66.54% and year to date, the shares have shed 79.77%. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price to cash flow ratio of 0.40. The price to sales ratio stood at 0.21. Sand Ridge Energy Inc. has a market cap of USD 213.51 million.

Civeo Corp.s stock edged higher by 3.54% to end Wednesdays session at USD 2.05, above its 50-day moving average of USD 1.91 and below its 200-day moving average of USD 2.78. The company’s shares oscillated between USD 1.93 and USD 2.06. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.71 million shares, which was below its 50-day daily average volume of 1.49 million shares and below its 52-week average volume of 2.42 million shares. Over the last three days, Civeo Corp.s shares have advanced 5.67% and in the past one week it has moved up 3.54%. Furthermore, over the last three months, the stock has gained 58.91% while in the past six months, the shares have shed 48.36%. On a compounded total return basis, the company has returned 3.54% in the past one week, and 0.99% in the past one month. Civeo Corp has a current dividend yield of 26.26%.

The stock of Fibrocell Science Inc. gained 3.72% to finish trading at USD 5.58, above its 50-day and 200-day moving average of USD 4.83 and USD 5.03, respectively. The shares of the company moved in the range of USD 5.29 and USD 5.59. A trading volume of 0.08 million shares was recorded, which was lower than its 150-day daily average volume of 0.28 million shares and below its 52-week average volume of 0.22 million shares. Over the last five days, Fibrocell Science Inc.s shares have advanced 6.90% and in the past one month, it has gained a momentum of 21.57%. Additionally, in the past six months, the shares have registered a profit of 41.62%. On a compounded total return basis, the company has returned 18.72% in the past one month. The company is trading at a price to book ratio of 7.8. The price to sales ratio (TTM) stood at 497.6.

Kimberly Parry Organics Corp.s stock raised by 0.67% to close Wednesdays session at USD 0.76, above its 200-day moving average of USD 0.45. The company’s shares fluctuated in the range of USD 0.70 and USD 0.77. A total of 0.12 million shares exchanged hands, which was lesser than its 50-day daily average volume of 0.31 million shares and was below its 52-week average volume of 0.13 million shares. Over the last three days, Kimberly Parry Organics Corp.s shares have declined by 4.43% and in the past one week it has moved down 4.19%. Furthermore, over the last three months, the stock has gained 34.82% and in the past six months, the shares have picked up 115.71%. The company has returned 39.81% in the past three months, and 104.05% in the last half year, on a compounded total return basis.

Sand Ridge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, explores for and produces oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Mid-Continent region of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, Drilling and Oil Field Services, and Midstream Services.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV), declined -0.77% to $45.88, during its last trading session.

Southwest Airlines, declared that Tom Nealon will join Southwest Airlines in January 2016 as Executive Vice President Strategy & Innovation.

Until recently, Nealon served Southwest as a member of its Board of Directors. He was designated to that position in 2010 and during the course of his service on the Board, he has take partd on the Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Safety and Compliance Oversight committees. Nealon will report to Southwest Airlines Chairman, President, and CEO Gary Kelly.

Formerly, Nealon was Group Executive Vice President of JCPenney Company, Inc. He held other leadership positions at JCPenney in Information Technology, with jcp.com, Corporate Strategy and Planning, and Digital Ventures. Nealon joined JCPenney as Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer in 2006.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates passenger airlines that provide planned air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 665 Boeing 737 aircraft; and had 12 Boeing 717 aircraft.

Finally, Shares of Mark west Energy Partners LP (NYSE:MWE), ended its last trade with 3.08% gain, and closed at $44.45.

Swank Capital, and Cushing Asset Administration, declare a potential interim change to The Cushing MLP High Income Index (the Index). Index constituent Mark West Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MWE) formerly reached a contract and Plan of Merger with MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) wherein MWE would be attained by MPLX, subject to the approval of MWE unit holders. A special meeting of the unit holders of MWE is planned for December 1, 2015, at 9:00 AM Mountain Standard Time for the purpose of considering and voting on the projected acquisition.

If the acquisition is approved, MWE will be removed from the Index and replaced with Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) after the markets close on December 1, 2015. The change will be effective on December 2, 2015.

Mark West Energy Partners, L.P. engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company is also involved in the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering and transportation of crude oil.