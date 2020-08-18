Hottest Stocks Now: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI), FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

On Tuesday, Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), gained 2.15% to $679.06.

Amazon.com’s price target was raised Tuesday and the online marketplace said it had record sales for its Fire devices over the weekend.

Amazon (AMZN) had its best holiday shopping weekend. Ever. At least for its devices counting the Fire products. This Cyber Monday was the biggest online shopping day in history. Shoppers spent nearly $3 billion dollars. Thats 12 percent more than last year, according to Adobe. Mobile accounted for nearly half of all online shopping.

Amazon.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in North America and internationally. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. The company serves consumers through retail websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, and amazon.com.mx, which primarily comprise merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV), inclined 0.84% to $4.81, during its last trading session.

Ambev S.A. has a dividend yield of 0.83%. It has a 52 week low of 9.07%, a 52 week high of -29.58%, and a simple moving average of -3.14% over the last 50 days. Its volume is 20044187 with an average volume of 20139.86.

The P/E of a company is commonly used when comparing current earnings to forecasted future earnings. Ambev S.A. has a forward P/E of 18.5 and a P/E of 21.86.

Ambev S.A., through its auxiliaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. Ambev operates in 14 countries in the Americas and its portfolio comprises beers like Antarctica, Bogotá Beer Company, Brahma, Bohemia, Skol, Stella Artois and soft drinks like Guaraná Antarctica, Soda Antarctica, Sukita and the innovations H2OH! and Guarah. As the largest PepsiCo bottler outside United States, it sells and distributes PepsiCo products in Brazil and other Latin American countries, comprises Pepsi, Lipton Ice Tea and Gatorade by agreement of franchising. It is controlled by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Finally, Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), ended its last trade with -0.05% loss, and closed at $36.57.

The BURGER KING® brand is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX,NYSE: QSR; TSX: QSP), one of the worlds largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $23 billion in system sales and over 19,000 restaurants.

The BURGER KING® brand, the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world, recently declared the opening of the first BURGER KING® restaurant in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The restaurant is located in CFAO PlaYce Marcory Shopping Mall, which opens to shoppers on December 10. The restaurant will be independently owned and operated through a franchise agreement with Servair Abidjan, a partner of Servair, the third largest airline catering and logistics business globally and the categorys leader on the African continent.

We are excited to introduce the BURGER KING® brand to this important market. We look forward to welcoming guests in Abidjan and giving them the chance to experience the great-tasting, high-quality products that have delighted BURGER KING® guests for more than 60 years, said Bruno Lino, president Europe, Middle East and Africa, BURGER KING® brand. We believe that Servair is an excellent and practiced restaurateur and will further strengthen the BURGER KING® system.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns and operates quick service restaurants under the Burger King and Tim Hortons brand names. As of October 8, 2015, it franchised or owned about 19,000 restaurants in about 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.