Hottest Stocks Now: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI), FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

On Monday, Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), gained 4.73% to $52.30.

Avis Budget Group, stated results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2015. For the quarter, the Company stated revenue of $2.6 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $431 million. The Company stated adjusted net income of $206 million, or $1.98 per share, an improvement of 4%. The Companys GAAP net income was $184 million, or $1.77 per share.

“Revenues and earnings grew year-over-year despite noteworthy exchange-rate headwinds. Our growth reflected strong summer demand across Europe, lower per-unit fleet costs and benefits from our acquisitions,” said Ronald L. Nelson, Avis Budget Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We raised our share repurchase activity in the third quarter, buying back more stock than in any single quarter in our history as an independent company. Our share repurchases highlight our confidence in our earnings, cash flow and longer-term growth prospects.”

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its auxiliaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company has three segments: North America, International, and Truck Rental.

Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI), inclined 2.67% to $0.154, during its last trading session.

Ascent Solar Technologies, declared the company accomplished a contract with GovX, a private online shopping portal for current and former members of the military, government and first responder communities.

GovX.com is the largest e-commerce website for the millions of verified active and veteran U.S. military together with police, fire, emergency rescue and those from related government agencies. The members-only online shopping portal offers privileged pricing from hundreds of premium brands such as Oakley, Leatherman, SOG Knives, EnerPlex and more. Registration is free, but members are required to verify their service-related backgrounds before gaining full access to the site.

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs and manufactures photovoltaic integrated consumer electronics; and portable power applications for commercial and military users.

Finally, Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), ended its last trade with -0.13% loss, and closed at $31.16.

FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company, declared its Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Penn., returned to service at 1:18 p.m. recently following a September 26, 2015, shutdown for refueling and maintenance. The 933-megawatt plant is presently operating at about 20 percent power and is predictable to reach full power in the next week.

During the refueling outage, one-third of the plants 157 fuel assemblies were exchanged. In addition, numerous inspections and preventative maintenance and improvement projects were accomplished to ensure continued safe and reliable operations, counting examinations of the units reactor head, turbine, electrical generator and three steam generators, which convert super-heated water from the reactor to steam which turns the plants turbine to create electricity.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its auxiliaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates fossil, coal-fired, nuclear, oil and natural gas, wind and solar power, and hydroelectric generating facilities.