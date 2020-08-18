General Commentary on Active Stocks – Pfizer, (NYSE:PFE), Visa, (NYSE:V), International Business Machines Corporation, (NYSE:IBM)

During Thursday’s Afternoon trade, Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), lost -1.48% to $34.92.

The company declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

What is Dividend?

A dividend is a distribution of a portion of a companys earnings, decided by the board of directors, to a class of its shareholders. Dividends can be issued as cash payments, as shares of stock, or other property.

Pfizer Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through Global Innovative Pharmaceutical (GIP); Global Vaccines, Oncology and Consumer Healthcare (VOC); and Global Established Pharmaceutical (GEP) segments. The GIP segment develops, registers, and commercializes medicines for various therapeutic areas, counting inflammation, cardiovascular/metabolic, neuroscience and pain, rare diseases, and women’s/men’s health.

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), declined -0.56% to $78.43, during its current trading session.

Net income and Revenue (ttm): For the trial twelve months, Visa’s net income is -13.50M, while its revenue is 5.70M.

Book Value Per Share and cash per share value (mrq): For the most recent quarter the stock has book value per share of 0.58, while cash per share value is 0.50.

Full Time Employees: The company has 49 full time employees working. Visa’s stock is available to sell short.

Analyst’s Mean Recommendation: Analyst’s Mean Recommendation for the stock is 2.00. (where 1 is Buy and 5 is Sell).

Maxim Group has reiterated its rating to “Buy” recently on October 8, 2015, increasing its price target from $9 to $13. However, analysts mean target price for the stock is 8.35.

Visa Inc., a payments technology company, operates as a retail electronic payments network worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses, and government entities.

Finally, Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), lost -0.15%, and is now trading at $140.60.

For the trial twelve months, Price to sale value of International Business Machines Corporation, declined by 26.50.

For the most recent quarter, the stock holds price to book value as -12.12, while price to cash per share value is 14.12. Its quick ratio is 8.10, in contrast to its current ratio of 8.10. Total Debt to Equity ratio is calculated as 0.00, while long-term Debt to Equity ratio is also 0.00. The stock is trading at a distance of -50.23% from 20-day simple moving average.

International Business Machines Corporation provides information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. The company’s Global Technology Services segment provides IT infrastructure and business process services, such as outsourcing, processing, integrated technology, cloud, and technology support. Its Global Business Services segment offers consulting and systems integration services for strategy and transformation, application innovation services, enterprise applications, and smarter analytics; and application administration, maintenance, and support services.