$Garb – Garb Oil & Power Corporation

Garb Oil & Power Corporation

Garb Oil & Power Corporation (OTC Pink: GARB) (PINKSHEETS: GARB), has a long organization history in the quickly developing industry of waste recycling and particularly identified with waste-to-energy. Garb is composed to use both next-generation machines and new innovations to vertically incorporate into the waste refinement, reusing and energy ventures.

The Company trusts that the present low per share price of its regular stock has negatively affected the attractiveness of its current shares. The company accept by expanding the per share stock cost of its basic stock as a consequence of an invert stock split, it may empower more noteworthy enthusiasm for its basic stock and improve the attractiveness of its regular stock to the money related group and investing public

The company has 50,000,000,000 authorized shares, while its outstanding shares are standing around 47,497,578,456. The company has market capitalization of 4.74 million and its daily average share volume is around 700,000.

Recently, Garb Oil & Power Corporation and USA Recycling Industries have agreed to a DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT to create a Joint Venture in North America. The joint venture will operate beneath the name of “USA Recycled Tires, LLC”. The Joint Venture will open new doors of success for Garb, as the joint venture will allow it to penetrate into North America’s automotive recycling industry.

Garb CEO John Rossi stated, “This Joint Venture catapults Garb into North America’s automotive recycling industry providing direct access to many of America’s top auto service center operations.”