Fresh U.S Stocks Under Consideration: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Investors should expect "little or no" price gains in bonds and "muted" appreciation in U.S. stocks during 2016, according to a report released on Wednesday by BlackRock Inc's top investment strategists.

The New York-based asset manager’s Investment Institute said bond gains will be limited as U.S. government debt has grown more expensive and markets prepare for Federal Reserve policymakers to raise interest rates.

Energy debt faces the possibility of “more pain” and defaults in 2016, BlackRock said. But the investment company said some corporate and emerging market debt does appear to be a better value than government bonds. That includes banks and insurers, who can add revenue as rates rise.

U.S. companies will have to increase earnings faster to bolster their stock prices in 2016, the report said, while Japanese and European stocks continue to benefit from aggressive central bank policy.

A slump in several big technology companies is leaving the stock market broadly lower at the closing bell.

Indexes were higher for most of the morning Wednesday but took a turn lower shortly after midday and stayed negative for the rest of the day.

Big tech names fell the most. Yahoo slumped 1 percent after saying it would scrap a spinoff of its big stake in Alibaba. Apple and Microsoft also fell about 2 percent each.

On Wednesday, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), showed bearish trend with lower momentum of -2.21% to close at $115.62. The company traded total volume of 46.36 million shares as contrast to its average volume of 41.35 million shares. The company has a market value of $659.17 billion and about 5.58 billion shares outstanding. During the 52-week trading session the minimum price at which share price traded, registered at $92.00 and reached to max level of $134.54.

In the trailing twelve months, net profit margin of the company was 22.80% while gross profit margin was 40.10%. The company has 2.76% value in price to sale ratio while price to book ratio was recorded as -5.47%. The company earned $53.39 billion in prior twelve months on revenue of $233.72 billion.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) finished down -5.42% to close at $159.72. The stock kicked off the day at $162.72 and traded between a low of $158.22 and a high of $169.70. The company traded 9.52 million shares more than average volume of 2.08 million shares. The stock’s worth is $73.86 billion. Analyst recommendation for this stock stands at 2.10.

Return on assets ratio of the company was 7.00% while its return on equity ratio was 21.70%. ATR value of company was 3.24 while stock volatility for week was 2.15% while for month was 1.61%. Debt to equity ratio of the company was -0.58% and its current ratio was 1.00%.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) closed at $47.15 with trading volume of 6.71 million shares up its average volume of 4.27 million. The company fell -0.25% with market capitalization of 30.95 billion. The stock’s institutional ownership stands at 72.50%. During the year, the lowest price at which share is traded was $42.21 and hit the highest price at $63.67.

The share price is going higher than to its 52 week low with 12.79% while its 52 week high with -23.39%. Beta factor, which is used to measure risk associated with the stock, is stands at 1.21. The company offered net profit margin of 12.20% while its gross profit margin was 40.40%. ROE was recorded as 30.70%.