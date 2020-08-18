Fresh Stocks News Update: Qihoo 360 Technology (NYSE:QIHU), Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD), NuVasive, (NASDAQ:NUVA)

On Tuesday, Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (NYSE:QIHU)s shares declined -1.83% to $55.19.

Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd (QIHU) has the market capitalization of $6.85 billion. The stock has P/B ratio of -6.24 while EPS was $2.00. Institutional ownership of the company was 49.10% while 184.16 million shares were outstanding. Net profit margin of the Company was 16.50% while its gross profit margin was 77.20%. Share of the company moved above its SMA 50 with 8.22%. ROE ratio was 25.30% while ROI was 7.80%.

Qihoo 360 Technology, declared changes to its senior administration team.

The Company has designated Dr. Chao Yang as Chief Business Officer, primarily responsible for the Companys sales and monetization activities. Dr. John Liu has resigned as the Companys Chief Business Officer for personal reasons, effective right away.

Furthermore, the Company has designated Ms. Catherine Liu as Chief Strategy Officer, primarily responsible for its overall planned planning and investment.

Mr. Guangdong Yu has resigned as the Companys Senior Vice President for personal reasons and will serve as the Companys Advisor Emeritus.

Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. is an Internet company. The Company is primarily engaged in the operations of Internet services in the Peoples Republic of China. The Companys core Internet and mobile security products comprise 360 Safe Guard, 360 Anti-virus and 360 Mobile Safe.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)s shares dropped -5.10% to $3.91.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) Its past 5-day performance at -26.64%. So far in 2015, the company has a year-to-date performance of -54.32%. The stock, as of last close, traded 3.44% up from its 52 week low and was -55.21% below its 52 week high. Its latest closing price was -34.47% below the SMA200 while the distance from SMA 50 and SMA 20 was -25.39% and -23.14% respectively.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, declared that it will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2015 on Tuesday, November 3, 2015 at 7:00 a.m. C.S.T. A conference call with the Company will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. C.S.T. The call in number is (877) 377-7553 and Conference ID is 69191981. The conference call will be available by replay until Wednesday, November 4, 2015 by calling (855) 859-2056 and providing Conference ID 69191981.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (Great Lakes) is a provider of dredging services. Great Lakes provides dredging services in the East, West, and Gulf Coasts of the United States and around the world. The Company operates in two segments: Dredging Operations, which involves in the enhancement or preservation of navigability of waterways or the protection of shorelines through the removal or replenishment of soil, sand or rock, and Environmental & Remediation Operations, which provides soil, water and sediment environmental remediation for clients in both the public and private sectors in the United States.

At the end of Tuesday’s trade, NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)s shares surged 0.49% to $47.10.

NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) has market capitalization of $2.31 billion. Its shares were above its 50 days simple moving average with 3.45%. The company offered earning per share of $0.93 while its 48.94 million shares were outstanding. YTD performance of the company was -0.13%. Stock volatility for the week was 2.80% while for the month it was shown at 3.29%.

Nuvasive, Inc. is a global medical device company in the spine market. The Company focuses on developing minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for the spine. Its marketed product portfolio is focused on applications for spine fusion surgery.

