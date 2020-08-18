Fresh Stocks Highlights: Kinross Gold Corporation, (NYSE:KGC), Teck Resources Limited, (NYSE:TCK), AK Steel Holding Corporation, (NYSE:AKS)

On Wednesday, Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), surged 8.61% to $2.27, as the pop in gold prices drives some mining and related stocks higher Wednesday.

The price of the precious metal is getting a boost as investors continue to believe that a U.S. interest rate hike will not happen this year, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Higher interest rates can weigh on gold as the assets pays no interest to those that hold it. The metal can struggle against interest-bearing assets when rates rise.

It would seem that the Fed cannot agree on when rates should rise and this uncertainty is leading to short covering and fresh buying in the yellow metal, Marex Spectron head of precious metals David Govett told the Journal.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold bearing properties.

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TCK), inclined 0.15% to $6.72, during its last trading session.

Teck Resources Limited, declared that it and a partner have reached a long-term streaming agreement with a partner of Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO)(FNV) linked to production at the Antamina mine. Teck holds a 22.5% interest in Compañía Minera Antamina S.A. (CMA) which owns and operates Antamina.

Franco-Nevada will make an upfront payment of US$610 million to Teck and will pay 5% of the spot price at the time of delivery for each ounce of silver delivered under the agreement. Teck will deliver silver to Franco-Nevada equivalent to 22.5% of payable silver sold by CMA, using a silver payability factor of 90%. After 86 million ounces of silver have been delivered under the agreement, the stream will be reduced by one third. Closing of the transaction is subject to completion of certain corporate matters and customary conditions and is predictable to take place in the first half of October.

CMA is not a party to the agreement with Franco Nevada and Tecks rights as a shareholder of CMA are unaffected by the agreement.

Teck Resources Limited explores, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its principal products comprise copper, counting copper concentrates and cathode copper; steelmaking coal; and refined zinc and zinc concentrates.

Finally, Shares of AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS), ended its last trade with -0.70% loss, and closed at $2.82.

AKS has $505.05M in market value and its institutional ownership was 63.70%. The company has P/C ratio of 6.69 while its P/S ratio was 0.07. Net profit margin of the company was -5.20% while its operating profit margin was 1.90%. ROE was booked as 64.70% while ROI was 6.70%. Stock volatility was 7.71% and 8.96% for week and month respectively.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its partner, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled value-added carbon steels, counting coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; and specialty stainless and electrical steels in sheet and strip forms.

DISCLAIMER:

This article is published by www.stocksnewswire.com. The content included in this article is just for informational purposes only. Stocksnewswire.com takes sensible consideration to ensure that the data given in this article is up to date and accurate. The news, prices, opinions, research, analysis, and other information published in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable.

Neither Stocksnewswire.com nor any of Stocksnewswire.com partners make any representation or guarantee as to the fulfillment or precision of the information contained in this article.

Investors must consult their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company before making any decision on behalf of information offered by Stocksnewswire.com.

Information contained in this article may contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, counting statements regarding the predictable continual growth of the market for the corporation’s products, the corporation’s ability to fund its capital requirement in the near term and in the long-term; pricing pressures; etc.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, aims, assumptions, or future events or performance may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements may be identified with such words as expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, or by statements indicating certain actions may, could, should/might occur.