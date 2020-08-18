(CAT) (PEP) (UN) Active News Update: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), PepsiCo, (NYSE:PEP), Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) | BNinvestors

On Thursday, Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), gained 0.20% to $70.85. The stock attained the volume of 4.55 million shares.

The Board of Directors of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) voted to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock, payable November 20, 2015, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2015.

Counting this declaration, Caterpillar has paid higher dividends to its stockholders for 22 successive years, and since 2007, the companys cash dividend has more than doubled. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. The company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, small wheel, skid steer, multi-terrain, compact track, medium and compact wheel, and track-type loaders; mini, wheel, and track excavators; track-type tractors; and select work tools, motor graders, telehandlers, soil compactors, and pipelayers, in addition to its related parts for the heavy and general construction, rental, mining and quarry, and aggregates markets.

At the end of Thursday’s trade, Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), inclined 0.84% to $98.31.

The surefire recipe for an un-boolievable Halloween? Its certainly not your standard candy! The Cheetos brand, one of the flagship brands from PepsiCos Frito-Lay division, and Chester Cheetah are once again serving up everything families need for ghoulish good times this season

To satisfy all your Halloween needs, there will be Cheetos Trick-or-Treat Packs, the return of Cheetos Bag of Bones snacks and a spook-tacular new partnership with restaurant delivery service, Caviar. Therell be so much mischief this holiday, its scary!

And for the trick-or-treaters? The Cheetos Trick-or-Treat Pack is accessible in a 26-count of 0.65 oz. size bags of Cheetos Crunchy snacks, making it the perfect option to have on hand for when that doorbell rings on Halloween night.

Cheetos is one of the many brands that makes up Frito-Lay North America, the $14 billion convenient foods business unit of PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP).

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay’s potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips, branded dips, Ruffles potato chips, Fritos corn chips, and Santitas tortilla chips.

Finally, Shares of Unilever N.V. (ADR) (NYSE:UN), ended its last trade with 4.75% gain, and closed at $44.95.

Unilever N.V. (ADR) (UN) stated Trading Statement Third Quarter 2015.

UNILEVER TRADING STATEMENT THIRD QUARTER 2015

INNOVATIONS DRIVING GROWTH AHEAD OF CHALLENGING MARKETS

Third quarter highlights

Turnover raised by 9.4% to EUR 13.4 billion counting a positive currency impact of 2.9%

counting a positive currency impact of 2.9% Underlying sales growth 5.7% with volume up 4.1% and price up 1.5%

with volume up 4.1% and price up 1.5% Emerging markets underlying sales growth 8.4% with volume up 4.8% and price up 3.5%

Nine months highlights

Turnover raised by 11.1% to EUR 40.4 billion counting a positive currency impact of 7.6%

counting a positive currency impact of 7.6% Underlying sales growth 3.8% with volume up 2.1% and price up 1.6%

with volume up 2.1% and price up 1.6% Emerging markets underlying sales growth 6.8%with volume up 2.9% and price up 3.8%

Unilever N.V. operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australasia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. The company operates through Personal Care, Foods, Refreshment, and Home Care segments.

