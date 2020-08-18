Active Stocks Buzz: Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE:RDS.A), Northstar Realty Finance Corp (NYSE:NRF), Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

On Monday, Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) (NYSE:RDS.A), gained 2.27% to $53.69.

Royal Dutch Shell plc, declares the appointment of Maarten Wetselaar Integrated Gas Director with effect from January 1st, 2016.

Integrated Gas in Shell has grown into a business that generated $11 billion of cash flow per year average over the last three years, contrast to $2 billion in 2009. Integrated Gas is now being established as stand-alone organisation in Shell, reflecting both its enlarged scale and investment potential. In this new role, Maarten will become a member of the Executive Committee of Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an independent oil and gas company worldwide. It operates through Upstream and Downstream segments. The company explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Shares of Northstar Realty Finance Corp (NYSE:NRF), declined -1.86% to $20.03, during its last trading session.

North Star Realty Finance Corp. and North Star Realty Europe Corp., jointly declared the successful completion of the spin-off of NRE, North Star Realtys European real estate business. North Star Realty also declared the effectiveness of its formerly declared one-for-two reverse stock split. Starting with the opening of trading, North Star Realtys common stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on a split-adjusted basis under the ticker symbol NRF and will have a new CUSIP number (66704R 803) and NRE will start regular trading recently on the NYSE under the ticker symbol NRE. In addition, NRE will be added to the MSCI U.S. REIT Index (RMZ), effective as of the close of the market, November 2, 2015.

David T. Hamamoto, Chairman, commented, We are happy with the completion of the spin-off of NRE as a separately traded public company. NRE presently has a portfolio of high-quality predominately office properties located across top European markets, counting London, Paris and Frankfurt and we believe it is well-positioned for continued strong growth with the pipeline of opportunities we are seeing across Europe. We remain focused on seeking additional opportunities to further unlock value for our stockholders.

NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. is a commercial real estate company. The Company invests in multiple asset classes across commercial real estate (CRE). Its portfolio comprises of healthcare, hotel, manufactured housing communities, net lease, multifamily properties and international real estate, with a focus on Europe.

Finally, Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR), ended its last trade with 1.06% gain, and closed at $38.20.

The Kroger Co.s (KR) Vice President of Pharmacy, Philecia Avery, was honored by the National Diversity Council with a 2015 Most Powerful & Influential Women Award during the 8th Annual Ohio Diversity & Leadership Conference in Columbus, Ohio.

Ms. Avery was one of 13 women recognized for their professional accomplishments during the Ohio Diversity Councils annual gathering.

Im honored and humbled by this recognition, which reflects the work of our incredible team of pharmacists, technicians and support staff in our more than 2100 pharmacy locations nationwide, said Ms. Avery.

The Kroger Co., together with its auxiliaries, operates as a retailer in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.

