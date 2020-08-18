4 bitcoin stocks and crypto stocks to watch in August (OTC:BITCF) (OTC:MGTI)(NASDAQ:RIOT) (OTC:BTCS)

4 Bitcoin Stocks to Watch

Cryptocurrency penny stocks can give you an opportunity to expand your digital assets. Also, you can cash in on their potential for massive growth to generate significant gains. Here are 4 Bitcoin stocks that you should keep tabs on.

Introduction

Cryptocurrencies have completely revolutionised the way people imagine online business transactions. Their underlying technology, the blockchain, is becoming increasingly adopted by both institutions and individuals alike for a wide range of business purposes.

Whether or not this class of digital asset is a fad is difficult to predict. However, with more and more cryptocurrencies emerging, the future of these digital assets is surely an exciting one. The growth of the cryptocurrency ecosystem has led to the birth of many bitcoin startups. Here are 4 of bitcoin stocks that should be on your watch.

First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTC: BITCF)

Based in Vancouver, Canada, First Bitcoin Capital Corp. is a blockchain company actively committed to the development of proprietary digital assets. Consequently, the company has succeeded in using the blockchain technology to increase value for its shareholders, evident in its digital currency exchange, CoinQX.

©TradingView. July 22, 2019.

First Bitcoin Capital Corp. was the first cryptocurrency and blockchain development that became publicly traded. The company has been able to use the worldwide attention that cryptocurrencies have generated over the years as a magnet for many investors. The shares of First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (OTC: BITCF) are available for trading over the counter (OTC).

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTC: MGTI)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., operates in three major segments: cryptocurrency mining, anti-hacking development, and private phone services. Being one of the largest US-based Bitcoin miners, the company has thrived through the formation of solid partnerships.

For instance, its partnership with John McAfee has led to a higher proliferation of mobile and person tech device security systems. Also, the strategic partnership with Nordic IT, has created the Privacy Phone which is a mobile phone with maximum privacy and extensive anti-hacking features.

©TradingView. July 22, 2019.

As of July 22, MGT Capital Investments, Inc., (OTC: MGTI) has a market capitalisation of ~$10.7 million and trades at $0.0465.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIOT)

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Riot Blockchain, Inc., was founded in July, 2000 to provide investment services using the blockchain technology. It is regarded as a first blockchain technology mover on Nasdaq. The company operates with the goal to revolutionise how online business transactions are conducted using a novel technology.

©TradingView. July 22, 2019.

Riot Blockchain, Inc., focuses primarily on Bitcoin and Ethereum and has since launched its own Bitcoin mining operation to enhance its expansion plans. Riot Blockchain, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIOT) has a market capitalisation of ~$31.6 million and trades on the Nasdaq at $1.86 as of July 22.

Bitcoin Services, Inc. (OTC: BTCS)

If you are looking for a game-changer in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, it is Bitcoin Services, Inc. Focusing on cryptocurrencies mining, the company operates a different business model from its peers. In addition to mining, it also offers bitcoin escrow services which help to add more security to online business transactions.

©TradingView. July 22, 2019.

Formerly known as Tulip BioMed, Inc., the company changed its name to properly reflect its blockchain software and development venture. Bitcoin Services, Inc., was founded in 1997 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. As of July 22, Bitcoin Services, Inc., (OTC: BTCS) has a market capitalisation of ~$2.45 million and trades at $0.1850.