22nd Century Group (NYSEMKT:XXII) is XXII stock a scam?

22nd Century Group (NYSEMKT:XXII) is a generally underfollowed organization with a market capitalization of about $60 million, which has constrained it to fly under the radar of financial specialists. In analyst’s assessments, the stock price could increase to $2 in the next year from now, as an aftereffect of income development surpassing estimates.

XXII can quickly be compressed as a plant based biotechnology organization whose mission is to diminish damage brought on by smoking. To adequately do this, the organization has more than 200 licenses in its ownership that give it the capacity to increment or diminishing the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and in addition the level of cannabinoids in cannabis plants. The organization’s principle items include:

RED SUN and MAGIC cigarettes – These are super premium estimated cigarette brands accessible in both normal and menthol available to be purchased in the U.S.

SPECTRUM cigarettes – These are government supported cigarettes with altered levels of nicotine (from low to high) created under an agreement concurrence with the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA). They are circulated to mainstream researchers complimentary to learn the impacts of shifted nicotine levels in cigarettes.

BRAND A and BRAND B – These two cigarette brands are relied upon to be the initially adjusted danger tobacco items (MRTP) to go into conveyance ought to the FDA favor XXII’s application.

X-22 smoking cessation aid – This is a tobacco-based plant restorative item for use as a guide to smoking suspension. The X-22 treatment convention requires the patient to smoke XXII’s low nicotine (VLN) cigarettes over a six-week treatment period to encourage the objective of the patient stopping smoking before the end of the treatment time frame.

The company’s stock currently trades around $1.05 a share. Its outstanding shares are standing around 76,009,960, while authorized shares at 300,000,000.