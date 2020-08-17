Worth-Watching Technology Stocks: Harris Corporation, (NYSE:HRS), NetEase, (NASDAQ:NTES)

On Thursday, Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), is trading -1.95% lower which is $1.60 lower compared to earlier closing. The company exchanged hands with 45,450 shares till now, as compared to its average daily volume of 942,069 shares. The company has the market capitalization of $9.94B.

Harris Corporation has received a $97 million order to provide the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) with self-protection jammers for the integrated defensive electronic countermeasures (IDECM) program. The order was received during the fourth quarter of Harris’ fiscal 2015.

Harris will provide its ALQ-214 radio frequency integrated countermeasure system, which is already used by the Navy to protect carrier-based F/A-18s, counting both Hornets and Super Hornets, from sophisticated RF threats such as hostile radars and air defense systems.

Harris has supported the IDECM program for 18 years — continually improving the ALQ-214’s capabilities to address the evolving airborne electronic warfare threat landscape. Under the latest order, Harris will start producing the twelfth full-rate production lot of the system, with an option for the thirteenth lot to be exercised in 2016. The 46 systems plus spare weapons replaceable assemblies will equip new aircraft as well as modernize the existing fleet. The order also comprises field support and assembly repairs.

Harris Corporation, together with its auxiliaries, operates as an international communications and information technology company worldwide. The company operates through RF Communications, Integrated Network Solutions, and Government Communications Systems segments.

Another technology stock in focus is NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES). The stock declined almost -2.87% and is now trading at $118.58.

NetEase revealed a pipeline of new mobile game titles heading into closed beta testing, expanding on the company’s lineup of games for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Android for potential release in western markets. Among those, action role-playing game Eternal Arena leads the plan with a closed beta program starting this week, with the action role-playing game Tome of the Sun and strategy role-playing game March of Heroes opening pre-registration for its forthcoming closed beta programs.

“With our North American debut title Speedy Ninja due out very soon, evaluation is well underway for the next crop of mobile games with the best market potential to add to our global games portfolio,” said David Ting, General Manager of NetEase North America. “While these next games might lean more mid-to-hardcore, it’ll allow us to round out our knowledge and expertise in publishing westward, which will further define how we build out our business in the next several years.”

NetEase, Inc., through its auxiliaries, operates an interactive online community in the Peoples Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and others. It offers massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers across China, in addition to through wholesalers, Internet cafs, software stores, supermarkets, bookstores, newspaper stands, and convenience stores primarily in Guangzhou Province, Shanghai, and Beijing.

0