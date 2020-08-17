Worth-Watching Technology Stocks: AT&T; Inc (NYSE:T) & International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM)

On Tuesday, shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) inclined 1.75% or 0.57 points to settle at $33.14. However, over the week, the company’s shares have gone down by -$0.16 or -0.48%. The market capitalization for the company is reported at $203.84B.

News Update: AT&T improves Solar Energy Management with Enphase Energy using IoT Technology.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH), a global energy technology company, has selected AT&T to provide Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity to cellular modems that are part of the Envoy-S with Mobile Connect, a new gateway to energy administration.

Enphase will use AT&Ts fast and reliable network with its next generation Envoy-S with Mobile Connect,™ also declared recently, to strengthen reliability and to enhance speed to communicate with each Enphase solar system. The Enphase system combines solar generation, energy storage and load control to create an integrated, efficient and scalable platform that saves system users money, assists installers grow their business and enables a more stable utility grid.

Envoy-S provides innovative features that enable system owners to manage their energy use more efficiently counting: energy usage insight, consumption monitoring, revenue grade metering, remote update capabilities and load administration.

Enphase also offers Mobile Connect™, a cellular modem with service offered by AT&T that offers independent Internet connectivity. In addition, Envoy-S offers integrated Wi-Fi and flexible networking options that comprises AT&T connectivity. With this next generation solution, solar installers can ensure Internet connectivity is consistent and reliable independent of the Internet setup in the home. Installers can also use the Enphase Installer Tool Kit mobile app for use with smart phones and tablets to quickly and easily configure an Enphase system, commission Envoy-S and confirm a solar installation.

Were developing IoT solutions that assist address the needs of a rapidly growing renewable energy market, said Mike Zeto, general manager of Smart Cities, AT&T IoT Solutions. Utility companies can offer their customers better choices and more control of their usage to save energy and money.

AT&Ts IoT technology assists us carry out our vision for a clean energy economy, said Stefan Zschiegner, vice president of product administration, Enphase Energy. More than 10 billion measurements from our microinverters are carried via tens of millions of messages—equivalent to about 2 terabytes of data—to our Enlighten cloud-based monitoring systems every day. The ability to send this amount of information over a fast and reliable cellular network enables us to offer more comprehensive solutions to our customers, such as the connected home for consumers, asset administration for financiers, and grid services for utility companies.

IoT is one of the fastest-growing technology trends, where all types of devices and machines are connected and talk to one another. As the end of the second quarter 2015, AT&T had more than 23 million connected devices on its network.

Enphase Energy has shipped more than 9 million microinverters (which convert the output from solar panels into electricity), and over 340,000 residential and commercial Enphase solar systems have been deployed around the world.

The Enphase Envoy-S with Mobile Connect will be available in Q4 2015 in North America.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, is leading the charge to bring smart, connected solar energy to every home, business, and community. The company delivers simple, innovative, and reliable energy administration solutions that advance the worldwide potential of renewable energy.

Tuesday’s Trade Update: Looking at other metrics of the stock, we find that latest closing price of $33.13 is at a discount to its 200-day moving average price of $34.05. Its intraday range has been $32.81 to $33.19; it is trading at discount as compared to its 52-week high of $36.45 achieved on Jun 25, 2015, and a premium to its 52-week low of $30.97 faced on Aug 24, 2015.

Analyst mean recommendation for the stock is 2.40. This number is based on a 1 to 5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy recommendation while 5 represents a Strong Sell.

On other hand, International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM), settled 2.39% higher to $147.13, in last trading session, as Mirriad and Xstream deployed Aspera High-Speed transfer in the Cloud.

According to the detailed report, IBM (IBM) declared that Aspera, an IBM Company, continued the momentum in its cloud offerings with the addition of two new customers, advertising technology creator Mirriad, and OTT and TV Everywhere solutions provider Xstream.

Mirriad

With headquarters in London, UK, and offices around the world, Mirriad works with leading brands, content owners and distributors in over 20 countries, delivering native ads seamlessly embedded within premium video content, counting TV shows, movies and music videos.

Mirriad deployed Aspera faspex(TM) On Demand to streamline file exchange between customers and business partners around the world. For Mirriads numerous clients in Asia and Latin America, where poor connections are common, Asperas ability to perform even over the worst network conditions was particularly important. Mirriad is now able to send and receive high-resolution media assets across global distances quickly, reliably and securely, regardless of file size, the distance between Mirriads clients and the cloud infrastructure, or the conditions of the network.

Mirriad also selected Aspera Cargo to enable the automatic download of media files upon receipt, saving time and easing joint venture between geographically dispersed teams. Recently, Mirriad receives on average 20 to 100GB, with peaks upwards of 200GB, of large media assets directly to their cloud storage using Aspera on Demand. The tight integration of Aspera FASP and the underlying object storage APIs ensures the fastest speeds while adding transfer administration features such as pause, resume, and encryption at rest.

The Aspera solution enhances our services with media transfer speeds up to five times faster than legacy solutions. FTP and other legacy technologies had poor performance over the WAN and difficulty handling large file sizes for us, said Tim Harris, VP of engineering at Mirriad. Decreasing overall project turnaround time is allowing us to meet the increasing demand for branded entertainment and native advertising in premium high-quality video content.

Xstream

Copenhagen-based Xstream is the creator of end-to-end solutions for OTT and TV Everywhere business models. Xstreams video administration system, Xstream MediaMaker(TM) is a modular and easy to use cloud-based service that enables telcos, cable operators, broadcasters and media companies to create, deliver and monetize OTT and TV Everywhere solutions.

Though the company initially focused on providing services for its Nordic customers, Xstream rapidly expanded to global markets and was met with a growing need for fast and easy joint venture with clients and partners around the world.

Xstreams customers license tens of thousands of titles from studios and depend on Xstream to retrieve video files from content owners and deliver them into customers systems for streaming. Aspera on Demand enables Xstream to ingest large volumes of high-end content from studios, distributors, and content owners into Xstreams video processing workflows for packaging, content protection and CDN delivery. The subscription-based model enables Xstream to scale up resources as needed to meet growing demand, without large upfront infrastructure costs.

Xstream embedded Asperas FASP high-speed transfer technology into the MediaMaker Loading Dock service, part of Xstream MediaMaker(TM). Studios, supply chain partners and customers upload video files by simply dropping content into watch folders, triggering an automatic upload directly to Xstreams data center hosted in the cloud. Xstream customers benefit from reduced time spent on the content supply chain, and faster time to market.

Aspera is a well-known solution in the video industry, which is one of the main reasons we selected the solution. We use Aspera daily and it greatly improves the speed, and reliability of our file uploads. The results have exceeded our expectations, said Brynhild Vinskei, CMO at Xstream.

Continued demand for cloud-based media services and technologies is encouraging media companies throughout EMEA and beyond to seek new cloud-ready solutions for file transfer and collaboration. By reducing transfer times, Aspera empowers companies to provide the quality and timely service their valued customers deserve, said Bruce Brewer, head of sales at Aspera for EMEA.

Aspera, an IBM company, is the creator of next-generation transport technologies that move the worlds data at maximum speed regardless of file size, transfer distance and network conditions. Part of IBM Cloud, Aspera software is powered by the Emmy(R) award-winning FASP(R) protocol to deliver the fastest, most predictable file-transfer, share and sync experience across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure.

