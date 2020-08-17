Worth Watching Small Cap Stocks: Dot Hill Systems Corp., (NASDAQ:HILL), Yelp, (NYSE:YELP), Arena Pharmaceuticals,, (NASDAQ:ARNA), The Chemours Company, (NYSE:CC)

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday, with investors wary of making big bets ahead of this weeks Federal Reserve meeting and concerns about China persisting, according to Reuters.

Chinese stocks dropped almost 4 percent on Tuesday, denting hopes that a slew of stimulus measures by Beijing over the past three months had brought some stability to the market.

* Chinese investment and factory output data for August released on Monday fell short of market forecasts.

* U.S. markets are predictable to stay on edge until Thursday when the Fed is due to decide whether to raise interest rates for the first time since 2006.

* A broad group of economists polled by Reuters last week bet on a September move by a slim margin. Economists at banks that deal directly with the Fed picked December as more likely, while traders of short-term interest rate futures were giving a rate rise this week only a one-in-four chance.

* U.S. data due on Tuesday comprises retail sales data for August at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), which is predictable to have raised 0.3 percent after a 0.6 percent rebound in July.

* Industrial production is forecast to have slipped 0.2 percent last month. That data is predictable at 9:15 a.m. ET. Data at 10 a.m. ET is predictable to show that business inventories are likely to have added 0.1 percent in July after gaining 0.8 percent in June. Reuters Reports

On Monday, Shares of Dot Hill Systems Corp. (NASDAQ:HILL), remained flat to $9.71, hitting its highest level.

Dot Hill Systems Corp. declared that it has been awarded a patent that provides more efficient administration of read-cache operations. The patented technology is used by the storage controller to intelligently optimize cache memory, resulting in lower than average data read times contrast to traditional storage controllers. The technology is an integral component of RealStor(TM), Dot Hills real-time storage operating system, and is now available in Dot Hills AssuredSAN(R) 3004, 4004 and 6004 hybrid storage arrays.

The Internet of Things and rise of real-time, read-intensive computing has created a need for storage technologies that can quickly and intelligently manage growing data traffic workloads, said Ken Day, chief technology officer, Dot Hill. Our patented RealStor technology is core to meeting these demands with greater predictive intelligence. Recent test results published by Demartek illustrate the performance advantage of our hybrid storage with real-time tiering that delivers nearly 5x performance over all-HDD configurations. This demonstrates our ongoing efforts to push the frontiers of storage innovation by optimizing every aspect of how we manage, profile and tier data to address changing application and end-user requirements.

Dot Hills AssuredSAN arrays are built with robust active-active high availability controllers that deliver performance, reliability and resilience for demanding storage applications in server-centric applications in data centers and purpose-built vertical market applications. This patented technology optimizes read cache utilization resulting in faster access to critical data. This invention utilizes complex profiling processes to accurately predict if data presently in a read cache memory is likely to be read in the near future. If it is, the data is maintained in the read cache. If it is not, the processes replace the data least likely to be read with data in the storage devices that is most likely to be read. The result is a very efficient utilization of the cache for improved performance.

Dot Hill Systems Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of software and hardware storage systems for the entry and mid-range storage markets worldwide. Its storage solutions comprise of integrated hardware, firmware, and software products employing a modular system that allows end-users to add various protocol, performance, capacity, or data protection schemes.

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), declined -0.97% to $24.47, during its last trading session. Post opening the session at $24.77, the shares hit an intraday low of $24.17 and an intraday high of $24.94 and the price vacillated in this range throughout the day. The company has a market cap of $1,610 million and the number of outstanding shares have been calculated to be 65,798,000 shares. The 52-week high of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) is $82.17 and the 52-week low is $20.5.

On a different note, The Company has revealed insider buying and selling activities to the Securities Exchange, The director officer (Chief Operating Officer), of Yelp Inc, Donaker Geoffrey L had unloaded 6,000 shares at $24.6 per share in a transaction on September 9, 2015. The total value of transaction was $147,600. The Insider information was revealed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 4 filing.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States. Its platform covers various local business categories, counting restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others categories.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), inclined 1.05% to $2.89, during its last trading session.

Analysts at Zacks have given a short term rating of hold on Arena Pharmaceuticals with a rank of 3. The company has received an average rating of 2.8 from 5 brokerage firms. 1 analysts have rated the company as a strong buy. The company has been rated as hold from 3 Wall Street Analysts. A sell call was given by 1 analyst.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors. The company offers BELVIQ, a drug used to treat chronic weight administration in adults. It is also developing a portfolio of programs in various therapeutic areas, counting cardiovascular, central nervous system, and metabolic diseases.

Finally, Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), ended its last trade with -1.21% loss, and closed at $8.96.

The Chemours Company declared that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share on the companys common stock for the fourth quarter of 2015. The dividend will be paid on December 14, 2015 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2015. This is the first dividend declared by Chemours as an independent publicly traded company.

The Chemours Company, a chemical company, provides titanium technologies, fluoroproducts, and chemical solutions. Its flagship products comprise brands, such as Teflon, Ti-Pure, Krytox Viton, Opteon, and Nafion.

