Why These 3 Stocks Hot? Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD)

by Lisa WalkerApril 26, 20150 comments

On Friday, Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)s shares gained 2.91% to $573.66, after Google Inc. declared the Internet availability of proxy materials for its 2015 Annual Meeting of Stockholders following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Notice and Access rules.

Following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Notice and Access rules, companies may satisfy their obligation to deliver proxy materials by delivering a “Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials” to stockholders, providing Internet access to the proxy materials, and providing a printed set of proxy materials by mail to any stockholder who requests them. Google has elected to take full advantage of these rules in order to minimize impact on the environment and to maximize cost savings regarding the printing of the proxy materials.

Google’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2014 and proxy statement for its 2015 Annual Meeting of Stockholders have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be viewed on Google’s investor relations website at https://investor.google.com/proxy.html. Google’s stockholders may obtain hard copies of these proxy materials at no charge by following the instructions offered on its website or in the “Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.”

Google’s 2015 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2015 at 9:00 a.m., local time, at Google’s corporate headquarters at 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, California 94043.

Google Inc. (Google) is a global technology company. The Company’s business is focused around areas, such as search and display advertising, the Android operating system platform, consumer content through Google Play, enterprise, commerce and hardware products. The Company generates revenue primarily by delivering online advertising. The Company provides its products and services in more than 100 languages and in more than 50 countries, regions, and territories.

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)s shares raised 14.13% to $445.10, during the last trading session on Friday, after Amazon customers with an Apple Watch can simply tap the Amazon shopping app on the watch to purchase items in seconds, or save an idea for later.

The award-winning Amazon shopping app will be accessible on Apple Watch in Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, U.S. and U.K. Designed for the on-the-go customer, the shopping app offers a tailored Amazon experience, offering voice search and quick tap features counting 1-Click purchase and save to Wish List.

“This is still day-one for wearable devices. And we are excited to offer new ways for our customers to get quick glimpses of information they need from Amazon through Apple Watch,” said Paul Cousineau, Director of Mobile Shopping. “There are times when it might not be convenient to get your phone out of your pocket. So we worked to distill the best parts of the Amazon shopping experience into fast and simple access points from your wrist. Customers can use voice search, 1-Click purchasing, and find all of the key pieces of product information they need. We can’t wait to see how our customers respond.”

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon.com) is an e-commerce company. The Company sells a range of products and services through its various owned and associated Websites. The Company’s products, offered through its consumer-facing Websites, comprises merchandise and content that the Company purchase for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company also manufactures and sells electronic devices. The Company offers services, such as Amazon Web Service (AWS), publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit cards.

At the end of Fridays trade, Gilead Sciences, Inc (NASDAQ:GILD)s shares dipped -1.44% to $103.69, after Gilead Sciences, Inc. declared results from two studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of investigational uses of sofosbuvir-based regimens in chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV)-infected patients with genotypes 2, 3, 4 and 5. Results from the BOSON study of Sovaldi® (sofosbuvir 400 mg) in combination with ribavirin (RBV) or with pegylated interferon (PEG)/RBV demonstrated high cure rates across all patients with genotypes 2 and 3. Separately, results from a Phase 2 study demonstrate the safety and efficacy of Harvoni® (ledipasvir 90 mg/sofosbuvir 400 mg) in patients with genotypes 4 or 5 infection. Data from both studies will be presented in oral sessions at the 50th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (The International Liver Congress™ 2015) in Vienna, Austria.

Sovaldi and Harvoni are each approved in the United States for the treatment of chronic HCV infection. Sovaldi is used in combination with other agents and its efficacy has been established in patients with genotypes 1-4; Harvoni is indicated for patients with genotype.

Sovaldi plus PEG/RBV and Sovaldi plus RBV were well tolerated. The most common adverse events in the study were fatigue, headache, insomnia and nausea. Overall, six patients (1 percent) suspended treatment due to adverse events, one of whom was treated with Sovaldi plus PEG/RBV.

“It remains difficult to achieve a virological response in genotype 3, which is one of the most prevalent genotypes in the world, with higher prevalence in Europe and Asia,” said Graham R. Foster, FRCP, PhD, Professor of Hepatology, The Liver Unit, Queen Marys University of London, Barts Health, London, United Kingdom. “These results are compelling because they represent the highest cure rates observed among treatment-practiced, cirrhotic genotype 3 patients in any Phase 3 clinical trial to date.”

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s primary areas of focus comprise human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, oncology or inflammation and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. The Company has operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.