Why These 3 Stocks Hot? BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSK), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

On Thursday, Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY), gained 1.93% to $7.38.

AtHoc, Inc., the leader in networked crisis communication, declared that the Port of Houston Authority (the Port Authority) selected AtHoc to improve secure communication and partnership during crises and critical business situations to port employees and across port tenant organizations.

The Port of Houston is consistently ranked as one of the busiest in the United States in imports, exports and total tonnage. Responsible for $178 billion of economic impact, the Port is made up of the public terminals managed by PHA and the 150+ industrial companies along the Houston Ship Channel. As a result of this immense scope of activity, any ship channel closure or incident can have noteworthy impact on the regional economy.

In an emergency, the Port Authority faces the daunting challenge of rapidly alerting employees, dock workers, truck drivers and Port Authority tenants in a timely manner. Additionally, the Port Authority must coordinate with federal, state and other local agencies to facilitate mitigation efforts during emergencies such as chemical spill cleanups or marine fires a noteworthy concern given that the Houston areas petrochemical complex is one of the largest in the world.

The aim of the AtHoc implementation is to improve safety and enhance the Port Authoritys day-to-day operations throughout its terminals. With AtHoc the Port Authority will be able to securely exchange alerts, share multi-media content and geographical-based information within the PHA employee base or with other organizations in its ecosystem.

BlackBerry Limited provides wireless communications solutions worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry wireless solutions, which comprise the sale of BlackBerry handheld devices; and the provision of data communication, and compression and security infrastructure services enabling BlackBerry handheld wireless devices to send and receive wireless messages and data.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSK), declined -0.24% to $57.33, during its last trading session.

Comcast Business declared that Hilton San Francisco Union Square hotel has upgraded its Comcast Business Ethernet services spanning its 1919 guest rooms and 130,000 square feet of meeting space, to provide a strong and reliable Internet experience for its guests. With the upgrade, Hilton San Francisco Union Square has moved from two Internet circuits of 500Mbps to two dedicated 1Gbps circuits, upgradable to 10Gbps.

Hilton San Francisco Union Square, the brands largest property in the Western U.S. and the largest hotel in San Francisco, hosts a variety of corporate clients counting leading organizations in the tech sector, making it imperative that its Internet offering is high-speed, reliable, flexible to scale and able to rapidly respond to the demands of its clientele in both its guest rooms and meeting spaces. It is equally important for the hotel to be able to provide the bandwidth to support guests social activities counting streaming video or other content to keep in touch with loved ones, while meeting industry standards to support up to 6,000 guests online at the same time.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments.

Finally, Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), ended its last trade with 0.17% gain, and closed at $87.10.

Union Pacific Corporation will address the 2015 Citi Industrials Conference and the Morgan Stanley 3rd Annual Laguna Conference in September.

2015 Citi Industrials Conference – Boston, Mass on September 16, 2015, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Morgan Stanley 3rd Annual Laguna Conference – Laguna Beach, Calif. On September 17, 2015, at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its partner, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company offers freight transportation services for agricultural products, counting grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising of industrial chemicals, plastics, crude oil, liquid petroleum gases, fertilizers, soda ash, sodium products, and phosphorus rock and sulfur products.

